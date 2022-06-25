Just In
Urvashi Rautela, Before Cannes Underwent Reiki Treatment For More Serenity
Urvashi Rautela, who is Bollywood's youngest superstar, is making India proud in all possible ways. Urvashi is currently the talk of the tinsel town because of her appearance and making India proud at each level. With 53 million followers on Instagram, she's the most followed Asian actress on social media. She has become a force to reckon with internationally.
Urvashi, who had acclaimed a huge recognition at the Cannes before, visited Reiki, which is all about spirituality and mental peace. Because people are becoming more aware of the effects of energy therapies all over the world. Despite what some critics say, Reiki is more than a fleeting fad. His powerful healing art is becoming increasingly popular, especially among celebrities.
The goal is to develop better intuition, build self-confidence, increase attention span and focus, involve sensory integration, and improve self-regulation skills.
Sharing the news of this the actress took to her social media handle and shared a picture along with the caption, "Pre #Cannes I went for #Reiki it was developed in 1922 by a Japanese monk named Mikao Usui, who claimed to use the Wellness.".
Among the other celebrities who have lauded this therapeutic wellness are Cameron Diaz, Angelina Jolie, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Ellen DeGeneres. Reiki treatments technique are all about soothing, therapeutic, and awe-inspiring
Urvashi went for Reiki before Cannes and brought in all the positive vibes beneath her so that she could walk the ramp with all ease and peacefully and that is what the actress had thought, and she nailed on it by being the most loved and the favorite dress actress on her debut by Hollywood reporters.
On the work front, Urvashi was recently appointed as the first global brand ambassador for the Smile Train foundation and just a time before that Urvashi was seen performing in front of 50,000 people at the trailer launch of her pan-India film, The Legend. The actress is keeping her admirers proud and engaged with her daily life activities and global achievements.
