Ever Wondered What Is The Secret Meaning Behind The Offerings In Chhath Puja?

Stranded In Saudi Desert With A Camel, Indian Man Pleads To PM Modi: A Spotlight On The Kafala System

'Raat Gayi Baat Gayi', Says Twinkle Khanna: Should You Break Up Over Physical Or Emotional Infidelity?

Tulsi Vivah 2025: Remedies For Couples To Remove Problems In Marriage, Transform Relationships Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Marriage, at its heart, is a sacred partnership-built not just on vows but on faith, patience, and spiritual alignment. When misunderstandings, ego clashes, or emotional distance creep in, even the strongest relationships can feel fragile. But in Hindu tradition, there's a divine reminder every year that love can heal when devotion enters the equation.

Tulsi Vivah, the celestial wedding of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu, isn't just a festival-it's a spiritual reset button for couples seeking harmony, forgiveness, and renewed affection.

As the air turns cooler in November and temples glow with devotion, couples across India come together to pray for peace, let go of bitterness, and begin anew-because when Tulsi weds Vishnu, divine blessings flow into human unions too.

Tulsi Vivah 2025: Date And Significance

This year, Tulsi Vivah falls on 02 November, just after Devutthana Ekadashi, marking the symbolic awakening of Lord Vishnu from his cosmic slumber. According to belief, couples who perform Tulsi Puja together on this day invite divine energy into their marriage. Lighting a diya near the Tulsi plant, offering sweets, and praying with joined hands helps dissolve emotional barriers.

It's not just about ritual-it's about intention. The act of praying together rekindles gratitude and mutual respect, the very foundation of love. For many, this day becomes a turning point where silent resentment gives way to spiritual connection.

Remedy 1: Offer Tulsi Leaves Together To Lord Vishnu

One of the simplest yet most powerful rituals is offering Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu while chanting the Vishnu Sahasranama. It's believed that this act purifies thoughts and removes negative karma affecting marital peace. Couples should take turns offering leaves, symbolizing equal effort and devotion in their relationship.

As each leaf falls at Vishnu's feet, imagine it carrying away past misunderstandings and anger. What remains is love rooted in humility and divine trust.

Remedy 2: Perform The Sacred Tulsi-Vishnu Wedding At Home

Couples who re-enact the Tulsi Vivah ceremony at home often find emotional healing. Using a Tulsi plant and a Shaligram stone (the symbolic form of Vishnu), they can perform a small puja with mantras and offerings. The act represents their willingness to align their marriage with divine harmony.

When partners sit together during the ritual, listening to mantras and tying the sacred thread around the Tulsi plant, they are reminded that their union too is a sacred contract-meant to be nurtured with care, patience, and forgiveness.

Remedy 3: Chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" Together Every Morning

Mantra chanting is a vibration of healing. This particular Vishnu mantra helps calm the mind and restore peace between partners. Couples who make it a morning practice-chanting together before starting the day-report a noticeable sense of calm and connection.

It's not about religious formality-it's about sharing silence, breath, and intention. When love becomes prayer, it transforms from expectation into gratitude.

Remedy 4: Light A Diya Near Tulsi Every Evening For Seven Days

After Tulsi Vivah, lighting a diya near the plant every evening for seven days is said to stabilize the positive energy invoked during the puja. Each flame represents hope, forgiveness, and a renewed promise.

Couples can use this moment for reflection-expressing gratitude for one good quality in their partner each night. These small spiritual habits gradually rebuild lost intimacy.

Remedy 5: Offer Milk And Sweets To Tulsi On Fridays

According to traditional belief, Fridays are sacred for Goddess Lakshmi, who resides in Tulsi. Offering milk and sweets weekly invites prosperity and sweetness into married life. When couples do this together, it becomes a shared act of devotion and abundance.

Spiritual remedies often work subtly-they realign energy, not logic. Love flourishes where positive intention is sustained.

Remedy 6: Donate Together In The Name Of Tulsi And Vishnu

On the day of Tulsi Vivah, offering food, clothes, or other essentials to the needy in the name of the divine couple is a powerful gesture. This act of charity reduces karmic imbalance and strengthens the emotional bond between partners.

Serving others together teaches teamwork and compassion-two virtues every marriage needs to thrive.

This November, as the Tulsi and Vishnu unite in sacred vows, may every couple find their way back to love-steady, forgiving, and blessed.