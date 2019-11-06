Tulsi Vivah 2019: Know About The Festival, Puja Vidhi And Its Significance Yoga Spirituality oi-Prerna Aditi

Tulsi Vivah is a prominent festival among the Hindus, especially those who live in the Northern regions of the country. Every year the festival is celebrated on the Ekadashi (eleventh day) of Shukla Paksha (second fortnight) in the month of Kartik, according to the Vikram Samvat, the holy Hindu Calendar. This year the festival will be celebrated on 8 November 2019. On this day, Tulsi (Basil), which is considered to be a sacred plant by devotees, is married to Lord Shaligram. There is a mythological story behind celebrating this festival.

The Story Behind Tulsi Vivah

It is said that in order to defeat Jalandhar the demon, Lord Vishnu tricked him. His trick eventually, led to the death of the demon. Vrinda who was the wife of Jalandhar and devotee of Vishnu got furious upon this act of Vishnu and cursed him. The curse turned Lord Vishnu into a stone. This stone form of Lord Vishnu later came to be known as Shaligram. Goddess Lakshmi, the wife of Lord Vishnu and Goddess of wealth pleaded Vrinda to take back her words and stop the effect of the curse.

Vrinda then took back her curse and said that after she gets married to the Shaligram form of Lord Vishnu, the curse will end. After this, Vrinda became Sati (an act of Self-immolation performed by Hindu widows during the ancient time). It is said that after Vrinda's body burnt completely the plant of Tulsi was born from the ashes. Then Tulsi was married to Lord Shaligram.

Puja Vidhi

Take a Tulsi plant in a small plant. Or if it is already planted in the soil then that can be also fine.

Put 4 small sugarcane and form a Mandap. Put a red Chunari over the Mandap.

Wrap the pot in a red saree or cloth. You can surround the plant with a red cloth if Tulsi is already planted in soil.

Decorate the branches of the Tulsi plant with red bangles.

Offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and other Gods. Then worship Lord Shaligram as well.

Place coconut and a coin near the plant.

Take the idol of Lord Shaligram and perform seven Parikrama (going round and round) of it around the plant.

Perform a small aarti and pray both Tulsi and Lord Shaligram by chanting तुलस्यै नमः

The marriage rituals are similar to that of Hindu marriage.

Significance Of The Festival

This festival is also known as the Dev Uthani Festival. It is said that after fighting with Asura (demons), Lord Vishnu was extremely tired and thus, after the war, he went to sleep. Since the war continued for a long time Lord Vishnu was asleep for four months after he defeated the demons.

But on the day of Ekadashi, he woke from his sleep and then all the God and Goddesses worshipped Lord Vishnu and expressed their gratitude.

It is said that from this day, all the auspicious work such as marriage, Mundan, Griha Pravesh, etc. can be done among the Hindus.

Couples whose married life is going through a tough time can be benefitted by performing Tulsi Vivah. Also, people who are facing problem in getting married should too perform this puja. It is said that this festival removes marriage related problems.