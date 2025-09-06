The Tenth Day Of Onam 2025: Relive Thiruvonam’s Joy With Traditions, Games, And The Grand Sadya

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Rituals: Dos And Don’ts Everyone Should Know During Chandra Grahan Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

On September 7, 2025, the world will witness a rare Total Lunar Eclipse, popularly known as Chandra Grahan. This celestial spectacle, also called a Blood Moon, occurs when the Earth positions itself directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that bathes the lunar surface in a deep red glow.

While scientists explain it as a natural alignment of cosmic bodies, Indian culture and ancient scriptures view eclipses as spiritually charged events. They are believed to influence human energy, karmic cycles, and even health, making the eclipse a time for both awe and caution.

For centuries, families in India have observed specific rituals, dos, and don'ts during Chandra Grahan. These practices stem from Vedic astrology, folklore, and a desire to stay aligned with the flow of cosmic energy. While some of these customs had practical reasons in earlier times, such as food hygiene and safety for expectant mothers, they continue to hold cultural and spiritual relevance today.

If you are preparing to witness the eclipse, here is a detailed guide on what you should do - and what you should avoid - to make this celestial night a meaningful and positive experience.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Dos During Chandra Grahan

1. Take a cleansing bath before and after the eclipse - It is believed that bathing purifies the body and spirit from any negative vibrations absorbed during the lunar event. A post-eclipse bath is particularly emphasized to mark a fresh start.

2. Chant mantras and meditate - Reciting sacred verses like the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra or the Gayatri Mantra is thought to multiply spiritual benefits during the eclipse. Meditation helps in calming the mind and connecting with higher energies.

3. Add tulsi leaves to stored food and water - Since cooking is avoided during Chandra Grahan, tulsi leaves are placed in prepared meals and drinking water to purify and protect them from harmful influences.

4. Observe a fast if possible - Many devotees observe fasting until the eclipse ends. This is seen as a way to strengthen willpower, cleanse the body, and enhance spiritual focus.

5. Spend time in prayer or silence - Maintaining silence during the eclipse is considered auspicious. It allows individuals to reflect inwardly and focus on self-awareness.

6. Engage in charitable acts - Donating food, clothes, or money after the eclipse is believed to neutralize negative karma and attract blessings.

7. Protect pregnant women through spiritual practices - Expectant mothers are advised to stay indoors, recite mantras, and avoid unnecessary movement during the eclipse. This is considered a way of safeguarding the unborn child from negative cosmic energies.

8. Perform rituals after the eclipse ends - Once the shadow lifts, families often conduct purification rituals such as sprinkling holy water, lighting incense, or offering prayers to deities for protection and prosperity.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Don'ts During Chandra Grahan

1. Do not eat or cook during the eclipse - Traditional beliefs suggest that lunar rays may contaminate food. Eating is resumed only after the eclipse ends and purification rituals are performed.

2. Avoid sleeping - Sleeping during an eclipse is thought to disturb the natural balance of energy. Instead, people are encouraged to meditate, chant, or stay awake in silence.

3. Do not step outdoors unnecessarily - While the eclipse can be watched safely, ancient customs suggest staying indoors to avoid absorbing unwanted energies, particularly for vulnerable groups like children and pregnant women.

4. Avoid cutting hair, nails, or engaging in grooming - Such acts are considered inauspicious and may disrupt the body's natural energy cycle during the eclipse.

5. Do not engage in major decisions or transactions - Starting new ventures, signing contracts, or making life-altering choices is discouraged during this period, as it is seen as a time of instability.

6. Avoid using sharp objects - In particular, pregnant women are warned against using knives, scissors, or needles during the eclipse to prevent any negative spiritual impact on the unborn baby.

7. Do not touch idols or sacred books during the eclipse - To preserve their sanctity, temples and homes often cover or close altars until the eclipse ends.

8. Refrain from excessive screen time or distractions - The eclipse is regarded as a moment for self-reflection. Filling the time with entertainment or distractions is seen as a missed opportunity for spiritual growth.

In a world where we often rush past celestial events, taking time to honor such moments with intention can create a powerful bond between the individual and the cosmos. So, as the Moon turns crimson, let it inspire you to release the old, embrace the new, and connect with the universe on a deeper level.