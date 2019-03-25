ENGLISH

    Lord Buddha And The Little Girl

    By

    Lord Buddha used to visit several places and preach his sermons. This post talks about the devotion of a girl towards him and his response to her. This also further explains the relationship between a Guru and his disciple, and how they are destined to meet each other. Read on.

    Lord Buddha

    Lord Buddha was once on his way to a remote village. Since the village was quite far, it was tiresome to travel to the place. However, he had made his decision to go to the place and his disciples just followed.

    Lord Buddha Meets A Girl On The Way

    Lord Buddha met a girl on his way. The girl was in a hurry. She stopped, greeted him, and told him to wait until she returned. She was going to deliver her father's food, who was working in the farm. "Do not start before I come, please", said the girl as she proceeded further.

    Lord Buddha Meets The Large Crowd

    Lord Buddha reached the destination. A large crowd had gathered to listen to his sermon. People stood up in his honour and welcomed him. They were waiting for Lord Buddha to start. But he did not seem to start. Just then, a man from the crowd asked, "My Lord, when are you going to start?". Lord Buddha replied, "Soon, when the person that I am waiting for arrives."

    Lord Buddha Waits For The Little Girl

    Lord Buddha was waiting for the little girl whom he had met on the way. In some time, the girl also arrived. "I am sorry, it took me some time. Thanks for waiting, my Lord." The girl told that even she had waited long for Lord Buddha. She had heard his name first when she was just four years old. The name instilled a sense of love and devotion in her heart. And ten years had passed since that day. A desire to meet him had been growing since then.

    Lord Buddha Had Come Only For The Girl

    Hearing this from her, Lord Buddha said that her wait was not in vain. She was the reason that he travelled this far. The sermon began after this.

    The Girl Wants To Be Initiated Into Meditation

    When the sermon ended, the girl came to Lord Buddha and asked him to initiate her into meditation. She wanted to be his disciple. Lord Buddha consented. He agreed that he should indeed take her along as travelling this far to deliver the lectures would not be possible at that old age. She was the only girl from the village who asked to be initiated by him.

    Ananda Wants An Answer

    Ananda was Lord Buddha's chief disciple. At night, when everyone in the ashram was preparing to sleep, Ananda asked Lord Buddha, if he felt a certain magnetic pull towards a place and if it was this pull that made him decide where he was to go the next day.

    Master And Disciple Are Bound To Meet

    Buddha agreed. He said that when he felt people needed him desperately, it is then that he decides his next journey. He said that the master feels a certain pull towards his disciple. This pull is not that of the body or the mind, rather it is of the heart. It happens when their hearts want to meet each other. Hence, the master and the disciple are bound to meet.

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
