Lord Buddha And The Little Girl

Lord Buddha Meets A Girl On The Way Lord Buddha met a girl on his way. The girl was in a hurry. She stopped, greeted him, and told him to wait until she returned. She was going to deliver her father's food, who was working in the farm. "Do not start before I come, please", said the girl as she proceeded further.

Lord Buddha Meets The Large Crowd Lord Buddha reached the destination. A large crowd had gathered to listen to his sermon. People stood up in his honour and welcomed him. They were waiting for Lord Buddha to start. But he did not seem to start. Just then, a man from the crowd asked, "My Lord, when are you going to start?". Lord Buddha replied, "Soon, when the person that I am waiting for arrives."

Lord Buddha Waits For The Little Girl Lord Buddha was waiting for the little girl whom he had met on the way. In some time, the girl also arrived. "I am sorry, it took me some time. Thanks for waiting, my Lord." The girl told that even she had waited long for Lord Buddha. She had heard his name first when she was just four years old. The name instilled a sense of love and devotion in her heart. And ten years had passed since that day. A desire to meet him had been growing since then.

Lord Buddha Had Come Only For The Girl Hearing this from her, Lord Buddha said that her wait was not in vain. She was the reason that he travelled this far. The sermon began after this.

The Girl Wants To Be Initiated Into Meditation When the sermon ended, the girl came to Lord Buddha and asked him to initiate her into meditation. She wanted to be his disciple. Lord Buddha consented. He agreed that he should indeed take her along as travelling this far to deliver the lectures would not be possible at that old age. She was the only girl from the village who asked to be initiated by him.

Ananda Wants An Answer Ananda was Lord Buddha's chief disciple. At night, when everyone in the ashram was preparing to sleep, Ananda asked Lord Buddha, if he felt a certain magnetic pull towards a place and if it was this pull that made him decide where he was to go the next day.