The Purpose Of Life For Humans

Spirituality has a wide range of aspects that speak about the purpose of human life and the responsibility we have in playing our part as human beings. In the current era, it sure is evident that religion has seen a slight deviation as far as its association with spirituality is concerned. The reasons for such developments are many. While it was once seen that religion gave purpose to life and a sense of mission to human beings who embraced religion, times have seen a dramatic turn around.

SPIRITUAL REMEDIES FOR RAHU DOSHA

In this article, we discuss the most basic question we all need to ask ourselves- what is pour purpose as human beings?

In an age when people can no longer depend on religion to further spiritual needs, the direct route to spirituality is the only way out if we wish to escape this horrendous cycle of events we've all been consumed and engulfed in. So what does spirituality tell us exactly? What is the sense of mission we are referring to?

Well, as human beings, like many religions once said, the sole purpose of our life is to become happy. Happiness in this sense doesn't merely relate to temporary events that turn out to be the way we expected.

Happiness here is a state of life that is undefeated by any happenings or instances we are ought to encounter as human beings. Like Buddhism says, absolute happiness is nothing but the state of enlightenment - a state where we are fully aware of why we are born, why we die and why we go through situations in life.