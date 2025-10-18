Weekly Horoscope 2025 (19 - 25 October): What Each Zodiac Must Watch Out For This Week

Weekly Love Horoscope 2025 (19 - 25 October): What Do The Stars Reveal About Your Relationship Future?

World Menopause Day 2025: Influencer Shares ‘What Not To Say To Someone Going Through Perimenopause'

This Dhanteras 2025, Value Your Real 'Dhan': Know Why Lord Dhanvantari Is Called The 'God Of Health' Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

Dhanteras is often seen as the day to buy gold and silver, but it's really about much more than material wealth. It's a festival that highlights the fact that true prosperity starts with health. And at the center of this celebration is Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health, whose teachings still resonate today. Let's explore what makes Dhanteras special and why it's the perfect time to focus on well-being.

Photo Credit: Instagram@ak__atulkrishna

Why Do We Really Celebrate Dhanteras?

Dhanteras falls on the 13th day of the dark fortnight in Kartika. While buying gold is part of the tradition, the festival has deeper roots:

Honoring Lord Dhanvantari: He emerged during the churning of the cosmic ocean, carrying a pot of nectar and the wisdom of Ayurveda. He represents health, healing, and balance in life.

He emerged during the churning of the cosmic ocean, carrying a pot of nectar and the wisdom of Ayurveda. He represents health, healing, and balance in life. Lighting Lamps to Protect Life: Legend says a clever princess saved her husband from untimely death by lighting lamps and arranging gold at their doorway. Today, we continue this tradition, lighting diyas to invite protection, positivity, and prosperity.

So, Dhanteras is about safeguarding life and celebrating the true treasures-health and well-being.

Why Is Lord Dhanvantari Known As The God Of Health?

Ever wondered why one figure from mythology is still connected to health today? Lord Dhanvantari is called the god of health because he brought Ayurveda, the ancient science of medicine, to humanity.

He teaches us that well-being isn't just the absence of disease. It's about balancing your body, mind, and spirit. Worshipping him is not a mere ritual, it reminds us to take care of ourselves in practical ways every day.

How Ancient Wisdom Of Dhanvantari Matches Modern Science

It might surprise you, but many of Dhanvantari's teachings line up with modern health science:

Prevention Matters - Ayurveda stresses daily habits and seasonal care. Modern medicine focuses on vaccinations, screenings, and lifestyle choices.

Ayurveda stresses daily habits and seasonal care. Modern medicine focuses on vaccinations, screenings, and lifestyle choices. Personalized Health - Ayurveda looks at your dosha; modern medicine considers genetics and environment. Both aim to give the right care to the right person.

Ayurveda looks at your dosha; modern medicine considers genetics and environment. Both aim to give the right care to the right person. Mind-Body Connection - Stress, emotions, and mental clarity are key in Ayurveda. Modern science shows the same: mental health impacts immunity, heart health, and overall wellness.

Stress, emotions, and mental clarity are key in Ayurveda. Modern science shows the same: mental health impacts immunity, heart health, and overall wellness. Holistic Approach - True health includes your body, mind, and environment. Both systems emphasize this big-picture view.

Blending these approaches can give us the most complete and practical path to staying healthy.

Why Do We Light Lamps On Dhanteras?

Lighting lamps on this day is also symbolic because of:

Protection and Positivity - The 13 diyas are believed to ward off harm and bring good energy.

The 13 diyas are believed to ward off harm and bring good energy. Welcoming Prosperity - Light invites Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, into our homes.

Light invites Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, into our homes. Inner Illumination - Lamps represent clarity, knowledge, and hope.

Lighting diyas is a simple act that brings warmth, mindfulness, and positivity into your home.

The Real Treasure Of Dhanteras: Health Rituals That Work

If we truly want to celebrate Dhanteras, we need to focus on the real wealth, our health.

Here's how you can do it:

Eat Balanced - Seasonal fruits, vegetables, and whole grains keep your body in harmony.

Seasonal fruits, vegetables, and whole grains keep your body in harmony. Stay Active - Yoga, walking, or any movement that strengthens body and mind.

Yoga, walking, or any movement that strengthens body and mind. Mind Your Mind - Meditation, deep breathing, or journaling to reduce stress.

Meditation, deep breathing, or journaling to reduce stress. Sleep Well - Rest is essential for body repair and mental clarity.

Rest is essential for body repair and mental clarity. Use Nature - Herbs and natural remedies can support health gently and effectively.

Small, consistent habits honor Lord Dhanvantari's teachings and bring lasting well-being.

Photo Credit: Oneindia

So don't just shop for gold this Dhanteras 2025, celebrate life, health, and light. Lord Dhanvantari's wisdom reminds us that health is the true wealth, and by blending ancient practices with modern science, we can nurture ourselves fully. This Dhanteras 2025, let your lamps shine bright not just around your home, but in your body, mind, and spirit too.