Swami Vivekananda's 157th Birth Anniversary: Let Read About His Lectures In The West

Swami Vivekananda's speech in the “Parliament of Religions" was a huge hit that the Swami was asked to deliver subsequent speeches in the Parliament. All his speeches were wound around the common thread of universality, that it was welcomed with great acclaim and appreciation.

The Parliament ended but there was no end to the lectures of the Swami. He began lecturing tirelessly across the United States. The Swami signed a contract with a bureau and was constantly on his feet lecturing tirelessly to a different audience. Soon he came to know that he was exploited by the bureau. He was also subject to embarrassment though the opportunity exposed Him to different aspects of Western life. The Swami soon broke his connection with it and set out to lecture to sincere American people who were interested in the Vedanta, free of charge.

The Swami apart from his tireless lectures founded the Vedanta Society in New York. He also taught a group of disciples at the 'Thousand Island Park' It was a group of twelve disciples which he exclusively taught. Mrs Mary C. Funke stated her wonderful experience at the Thousand Island Park with the master, “I think the thing which impressed me most in those days was his infinite patience and gentleness-as of a father with his children, though most of us were years older than He" (Courtesy: Vivekananda, A Biography In Pictures, p 58)

The Swami often lived with the Hales and during the Parliament sessions, it was organised that he stayed with the Lyons who open-heartedly extended their hospitality to the foreign monk.

Earnest followers flocked to listen and learn, that the Swami referred to their sincerity in a letter, recalling a lecture session in a place called Greenacre, “A while back several hundred intellectual man and women were gathered in a place called Greenacre, and I was there nearly for two months. Every day I would sit in our Hindu fashion under a tree, and my followers and disciples would sit on the grass all around me. Every morning I would instruct them and how earnest they were" From “A Letter, September 1894" (Courtesy: Vivekananda, A Biography In Pictures, p 56)

Besides his busy schedule which hardly let him breathe, the Swami wrote the 'Raja Yoga'. His spiritual guidance was extended in England as well where his lectures formed his 'Jnana Yoga' The most prominent English disciples were Capt and Mrs Servier, Sister Nivedita and Sturdy. During his tours, He met a lot of eminent personalities like Max Muller and Paul Deussen, the famous German Orientalist.

The Swami where ever He went did not fail to make his mark of bringing about a transformation in people who were exposed to his lectures. Madame Emma Calve, the famous opera singer wrote about the Swami who impressed her “It has been my good fortune and my joy to know a man who truly “walked with God," a noble being, a saint, a philosopher, and a true friend. his influence upon my spiritual life was profound. He opened up new horizons before me, enlarging and unifying my religious ideas and ideals; teaching me a broader understanding of truth. My soul will bear him eternalgratitude"(Courtesy:Vivekananda, A Biography In Pictures, p57)

Josephine MacLeod recorded in her reminiscences about the greatness of Swamiji which lay hidden in his humble and down to earth demeanour. “The thing that held me in Swamiji was his unlimitedness. I could never touch the bottom or top-or sides. The amazing size of him!...Oh, such nature makes one free. Its the reaction on oneself that matters really isn't it?...It is the truth that I saw in Swamiji that set me free!"(Courtesy: Vivekananda,A Biography In Pictures, p59)

The Swami after having established the principle of Vedanta in the West, also left behind two of his brother disciples, Swami Saradananda and Abhedananda to follow his mission. He left to India from London at the end of 1896.

