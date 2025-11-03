Nita Ambani’s Birthday Celebration Goes Viral: Here's Why Your Birthday Is Spiritually Best Day To Manifest

This US Indian Woman's ‘Stree' Halloween Look Is So Real, Internet Is Screaming 'Kal Aana', Watch Viral Video!

Sidharth Malhotra Ate This During Early Struggle Days, But Is It Healthy And Can You Survive On It Too?

Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why The Rare Triple Alignment On 3rd November Is Seen As The Year’s Most Powerful Day Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

If you've been waiting for a meaningful day to offer prayers to Lord Shiva, this one stands out. Monday, 3 November 2025, marks Som Pradosh Vrat, and it comes with a rare triple alignment - Monday, Trayodashi Tithi, and the Kartik Shukla Paksha. In the Hindu lunar calendar, this combination is believed to hold special energy, making it an ideal time to connect with Shiva through faith and devotion.

Photo Credit: Oneindia

Timing And Muhurat

The Trayodashi Tithi begins around 5:07 a.m. on 3 November and ends at about 2:05 a.m. on 4 November. The Pradosh Kaal, the most auspicious period for the evening puja, is expected to fall between 5:34 p.m. and 8:11 p.m. This twilight phase is considered ideal for offering prayers, lighting lamps, and seeking Lord Shiva's blessings.

Why Som Pradosh Is Considered Powerful

Pradosh Vrat is observed twice every month on the Trayodashi Tithi to honour Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. When it falls on a Monday, the day dedicated to Shiva, it becomes Som Pradosh, regarded as one of the most spiritually charged days of the lunar cycle.

People observe this vrat for peace of mind, good health, and happiness at home. It's also seen as a time to let go of negativity and begin again with clarity and faith.

How Devotees Observe The Vrat

Many devotees fast during the day some with fruits and water, others without food. As evening sets in, homes and temples are prepared for the Pradosh Kaal puja. Devotees bathe the Shivling with water, milk, or honey, offer bel leaves, flowers, and lamps, and chant "Om Namah Shivaya."

Visiting a Shiva temple after sunset is common, and families often pray together for health, unity, and prosperity.

The Three Auspicious Alignments

This year's Som Pradosh is considered especially fortunate because it brings together:

Monday (Som Vaar): A day devoted to Lord Shiva.

A day devoted to Lord Shiva. Trayodashi Tithi: The thirteenth lunar day, sacred for Pradosh observances.

The thirteenth lunar day, sacred for Pradosh observances. Kartik Shukla Paksha: A spiritually uplifting fortnight in the Hindu calendar.

Together, these alignments make 3 November 2025 a particularly strong day for worship and inner balance.

Finding Meaning In The Day

You don't have to follow every ritual to be part of the occasion. Even lighting a lamp, visiting a temple, or spending a few minutes in prayer can make the day feel special. What truly matters is the purpose behind it, showing up with an open heart and respect for the moment.

Photo Credit: Oneindia

Som Pradosh Vrat isn't only about rituals or religious routine. It's about recognising that faith can offer steadiness when life feels uncertain. Many devotees use this day to reflect on what they want to release and what they wish to invite into their lives - peace, forgiveness, or simply a sense of calm.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on Hindu Panchang references and commonly followed traditions. Timings and interpretations may vary slightly depending on regional calendars and local observances. Readers are advised to consult their local Panchang or temple authorities for exact details.