September 2025 Important Events In India: Everything You Need To Know About Spiritual And Cultural Festivals Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

September 2025 in India is a month of devotion, tradition, and community gatherings. As the monsoon recedes, temples come alive, rituals are performed, and people across the state immerse themselves in spiritual practices and cultural festivities. It's a time to connect with faith, honour ancestors, and embrace seasonal celebrations.

September 3 (Wednesday): Parivarthana Ekadashi

Parivarthana Ekadashi: Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, observed with fasting and prayers to purify the mind and soul.

September 4 (Thursday): First Onam And Vamana Jayanti

First Onam: Begins the festive celebrations with traditional customs.

Begins the festive celebrations with traditional customs. Vamana Jayanti: Marks the birth of Lord Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Vishnu.

September 5 (Friday): Thiruvonam, Pradosham And Milad Ul Nabi

Thiruvonam: The main day of Onam, celebrated with feasts and cultural events.

The main day of Onam, celebrated with feasts and cultural events. Pradosham: Dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed with fasting and prayers.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed with fasting and prayers. Milad Ul Nabi: Commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

September 6 (Saturday): Third Onam & Anant Chaturdashi

Third Onam: Continues the festive celebrations.

Continues the festive celebrations. Anant Chaturdashi / Ganesh Visarjan: Marks the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi, when devotees immerse Lord Ganesha idols in water, accompanied by prayers, music, and processions. In some regions, Anant Chaturdashi is also associated with Lord Vishnu, where devotees tie a sacred thread (Anant Sutra) and perform pujas for blessings.

September 7 (Sunday): Fourth Onam, Pournami Vrutham & Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi

Fourth Onam: Concludes the Onam festival.

Concludes the Onam festival. Bhadrapada Purnima: The full moon of the Bhadrapada month, marking the start of Pitru Paksha. Devotees perform rituals such as Satyanarayana Puja and offerings to ancestors, seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being.

The full moon of the Bhadrapada month, marking the start of Pitru Paksha. Devotees perform rituals such as Satyanarayana Puja and offerings to ancestors, seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being. Pournami Vrutham: The monthly full-moon fasting ritual observed by devotees. Many observe it on Bhadrapada Purnima, combining the benefits of fasting, prayers, and spiritual observances.

The monthly full-moon fasting ritual observed by devotees. Many observe it on Bhadrapada Purnima, combining the benefits of fasting, prayers, and spiritual observances. Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi: Celebrates the birth of the revered social reformer and spiritual leader, honoring his teachings and contributions.

September 8-21: Pitru Paksha

Pitru Paksha: Fortnight dedicated to honoring ancestors with offerings of food and water.

Fortnight dedicated to honoring ancestors with offerings of food and water. Sarva Pitru Amavasya (September 21): Marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksha.

September 10 (Wednesday): Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankashti Chaturthi: Devoted to Lord Ganesha, observed with fasting and prayers to remove obstacles.

September 11 (Thursday): Bharani Shraddha

Bharani Shraddha: Rituals performed to honor ancestors and seek blessings.

September 14 (Sunday): Mahalakshmi Vratam Ends

Mahalakshmi Vratam: Concludes the Vratam dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and well-being.

September 17 (Wednesday): Vishwakarma Jayanti, Kanni Ravi Samkramam, Indira Ekadashi And Sabarimala Masa Pooja Arambham

Vishwakarma Jayanti: Celebrates Lord Vishwakarma and marks the sun's entry into Virgo.

Celebrates Lord Vishwakarma and marks the sun's entry into Virgo. Kanni Ravi Samkramam: Marks the sun's transition into Virgo.

Marks the sun's transition into Virgo. Indira Ekadashi: Observed with fasting and prayers to Lord Vishnu.

Observed with fasting and prayers to Lord Vishnu. Sabarimala Masa Pooja Arambham: Begins monthly rituals at Sabarimala.

September 19 (Friday): Pradosham

Pradosham: Dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed with prayers and fasting.

September 22 (Monday): Ghatasthapana And Shardiya Navratri Begins

Ghatasthapana: The sacred ritual of placing a Kalash marks the start of Navratri.

The sacred ritual of placing a Kalash marks the start of Navratri. Shardiya Navratri: Nine-day festival honoring Goddess Durga with fasting, prayers, and cultural events.

September 30 (Tuesday): Durga Ashtami And Sandhi Puja

Durga Ashtami: Eighth day of Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Eighth day of Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Durga. Sandhi Puja: Special ritual marking the transition between Ashtami and Navami.

With September 2025 underway, the coming days promise a blend of joyous celebrations and reflective rituals. From the colourful Onam feasts and Pitru Paksha offerings to the devotional observances of Navratri, this month invites everyone to participate, celebrate heritage, and embrace the rich tapestry of India's spiritual and cultural life.