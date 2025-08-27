Is Your Severe Period Pain Normal? Expert Explains Why It Can Be Risky, Dangerous For Your Fertility

Second Day Of Onam 2025: Chithira Brings Fresh Blooms And Festive Renewal To Kerala’s Grand Celebration Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

Onam is Kerala's most beloved festival, a ten-day celebration woven with colour, tradition, and togetherness. It begins with Atham, a ceremonial day that sparks the festive mood, but it's on the second day, Chithira, that the celebrations begin to take deeper root.

Unlike the more elaborate later days, Chithira is not about pomp or performance. Instead, it is about the beauty of beginnings, the way families clean their homes to invite prosperity, the way children carefully place flowers into the growing Pookalam, and the way conversations drift towards shopping lists, recipes, and celebrations yet to come. It's the day when Onam subtly moves from ritual to rhythm, and the excitement of the festival slowly becomes tangible in every home.

A Growing Canvas Of Flowers

The Pookalam, or floral carpet, is at the heart of Onam's beauty. If Atham lays down the first strokes, Chithira begins to fill in the canvas. Families add more flowers, often white or light-hued blossoms making the design richer and brighter. Children and young adults join in eagerly, experimenting with patterns, knowing that each day's design is just a step towards the grand, elaborate carpets of Thiruvonam.

The Ritual Of Cleaning And Renewal

While the flowers take centre stage outside, inside the home, Chithira is about decluttering and renewal. Families clean their living spaces, discard what is no longer needed, and make room for what is to come. This is less about chores and more about creating a sense of purity and welcome as if preparing the home for King Mahabali's arrival.

Festive Planning Takes Shape

Chithira is also when Onam preparations shift gears. Families begin planning menus, making shopping lists, and stocking essentials for the coming feast days. Neighbours exchange ideas, children rehearse for school and community programmes, and the collective excitement slowly builds. It's the kind of day that may look ordinary on the surface, but carries the buzz of anticipation underneath.

The Essence Of Chithira

Chithira might not boast of grand celebrations or major temple rituals, but it embodies something equally important: the joy of preparation. It reminds us that festivals are not only about their climactic moments but also about the journey that leads to them. Each flower added to the Pookalam, each corner of the house cleaned, and each plan made for the feast creates an atmosphere of belonging and anticipation.

In its own way, Chithira is where the heart of Onam truly begins to beat where everyday routines are infused with festivity, and where families realise that celebration is as much about the path as it is about the destination.