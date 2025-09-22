English Edition
Saraswati Puja 2025 Is On 30th September Or 1st October? Date, Time, Puja Rituals, And Mantras To Chant

The fragrance of fresh flowers, the sight of books placed neatly before the goddess, and the soft hum of mantras create an atmosphere of devotion and calm is what makes Saraswati Puja special.

For many, Saraswati Puja is not just about rituals-it's about pausing in the chaos of life and honoring the goddess of wisdom, learning, music, and arts.

In 2025, Saraswati Puja will be observed with great devotion and enthusiasm across India, especially in schools, homes, and cultural institutions.

Saraswati Puja 2025 Is On 30th September Or 1st October Date Time Puja Rituals And Mantras To Chant

This day is not just for students seeking blessings for academic success-it's for anyone who wishes to invite clarity, creativity, and wisdom into their lives. Let's dive into the details of this auspicious day.

Saraswati Puja 2025 Date and Timings

Saraswati Puja in 2025 falls on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Devotees will observe rituals during the Purva Ashadha Nakshatra, which makes the day highly auspicious.

  • Puja Muhurat: 03:37 PM to 06:01 PM
  • Duration: 2 hours 24 minutes
  • Purva Ashadha Nakshatra Begins: 06:17 AM on September 30, 2025
  • Purva Ashadha Nakshatra Ends: 08:06 AM on October 01, 2025

These timings are considered highly sacred, and performing puja during this window is believed to invite Maa Saraswati's blessings of wisdom, knowledge, and harmony.

Saraswati Puja 2025 Significance

Think back to childhood-remember how we were told not to touch books with our feet on Saraswati Puja? Or how music instruments were polished and placed before the goddess for blessings? These little practices instill deep respect for learning and creativity.

Saraswati Puja is more than rituals-it's a reminder that knowledge is divine. In today's fast-paced, competitive world, pausing to honor wisdom is an act of grounding ourselves in values that go beyond grades or achievements. It's about seeking balance, inspiration, and clarity in thought.

Saraswati Puja 2025 Is On 30th September Or 1st October Date Time Puja Rituals And Mantras To Chant

Saraswati Puja 2025: Puja Rituals

The puja begins with Kalash Sthapana, symbolizing the presence of the goddess. Devotees fill the Kalash with water, mango leaves, and place a coconut on top, wrapped in red or yellow cloth. This represents prosperity and purity.

The idol or image of Goddess Saraswati is decorated with flowers, especially white ones, symbolizing peace and purity. Books, pens, musical instruments, and tools of learning are placed in front of the goddess as offerings.

During the puja, devotees light diyas, chant Saraswati mantras, and offer fruits, sweets, and flowers. Students often keep their notebooks and textbooks near the goddess, refraining from studying for the day as a mark of respect.

Saraswati Puja 2025: Mantras To Chant

Chanting Saraswati mantras during puja is believed to invoke her blessings and remove ignorance. Some popular mantras include:

  • "Om Aim Saraswatyai Namah" - A simple yet powerful mantra to seek wisdom and clarity.
  • "Ya Kundendu Tushara Hara Dhavala, Ya Shubhra Vastravrita..." - A prayer describing the goddess's divine form and power.

Chanting these mantras with devotion is said to improve concentration, sharpen intellect, and inspire creativity.

Saraswati Puja 2025: Celebrations Across India

While Saraswati Puja is celebrated widely in Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Assam, different regions add their own unique flavor. In South India, it is observed as part of Navratri celebrations, where books and tools are worshipped on Ayudha Puja. In schools, children gather for group prayers, music recitals, and cultural performances, celebrating the goddess of learning.

As you light the lamp and place your books before Maa Saraswati, take a moment to reflect-not just on academic success, but on the pursuit of clarity, creativity, and balance in life.

Let Saraswati Puja be the day you recommit to lifelong learning, whether through books, music, art, or the lessons life itself teaches.

