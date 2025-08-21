Mumbai Crowned Top City For Dating In 2025: Do Locals Really Find Love Easily In the ‘City Of Dreams’?

Onam 2025: 10 Kerala Temples In Delhi NCR That Host Unique Celebrations Every Year

Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala, is not just celebrated in God's Own Country but across India with the same devotion and enthusiasm. For Malayalis living in Delhi NCR, Onam brings a nostalgic wave of memories-grand sadhya feasts, vibrant pookalams, Vallam Kali tales, and the spirit of welcoming King Mahabali.

Interestingly, the region has some beautiful Kerala-style temples where Onam is celebrated with rituals, prayers, and cultural programs that mirror the traditions back home. These temples become the heart of the festival, uniting families, offering authentic sadhya meals, and spreading the divine blessings of Lord Vishnu and other deities.

If you are in Delhi NCR this Onam 2025, which will be celebrated from Tuesday, 26 August 2025 to Friday, 5 September 2025, here are some unique Kerala temples where you can experience traditional celebrations.

1. Shree Ayyappa Temple, RK Puram

Located in the heart of South Delhi, the Shree Ayyappa Temple in RK Puram is one of the most visited Kerala-style temples during Onam. The temple hosts special pujas, cultural performances, and the traditional Onam sadhya where hundreds of devotees gather. The pookalam decorations here are breathtaking, and the spirit of community bonding makes the experience unforgettable.

2. Shree Ayyappa Sewa Samithi Temple, Mayur Vihar

The Mayur Vihar Ayyappa Temple is a spiritual hub for Malayali families in East Delhi. Onam here is marked by elaborate Vishnu and Ayyappa pujas, traditional dance performances like Thiruvathira, and a grand vegetarian feast. The temple preserves authentic Kerala traditions, making it one of the most vibrant Onam venues in the city.

3. Shree Ayyappa Temple, Sector 62 Noida

For devotees in Noida and Ghaziabad, this Ayyappa temple becomes the center of Onam festivities. With devotional songs, Kathakali performances, and floral rangolis, the celebrations here feel like a slice of Kerala in NCR. The highlight remains the Onam sadhya served on banana leaves, drawing hundreds of families.

4. Kerala Christian Ecumenical Fellowship, Delhi

While not a temple, the Onam celebrations organised by the Kerala Christian Ecumenical Fellowship bring together people of all faiths. They host cultural programs, folk songs, and a traditional feast. It reflects the true spirit of Onam-unity and inclusivity-just as it is celebrated in Kerala.

5. Janakpuri Sree Ayyappa Temple

This temple in West Delhi is another popular destination for Onam celebrations. The devotees decorate the temple with flowers and lights, and the festive prayers are followed by cultural activities showcasing Kerala's heritage. The grand feast here is a must for those who want to experience the traditional flavors of Onam.

6. Shree Narayana Mandira Samiti, Delhi

Dedicated to the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru, this temple becomes a spiritual hub during Onam. Special bhajans, rituals, and community feasts are organized, attracting not just Malayalis but devotees from all backgrounds. The temple promotes the cultural values of equality and harmony, making Onam here meaningful and soulful.

7. Dwarka Sree Ayyappa Temple

The Ayyappa temple in Dwarka hosts elaborate Onam festivities every year with rituals, sadhya, and cultural events. It's particularly known for its beautifully decorated pookalam and the enthusiastic participation of youngsters who keep Kerala traditions alive in the heart of Delhi.

8. Greater Kailash Shree Ayyappa Temple

This temple is one of the older Kerala-style temples in Delhi where Onam is celebrated with grandeur. Devotees participate in traditional rituals like Utsavam, and the temple offers authentic Kerala food to hundreds of people. The cultural programs here are a vibrant showcase of Kerala's classical arts.

9. Shree Ayyappa Temple, Ghaziabad

For Malayalis living in Ghaziabad, this temple is the epicenter of Onam joy. The celebrations here are deeply rooted in Kerala traditions, with devotional chants, floral decorations, and the eagerly awaited feast. It is a gathering point for the community, keeping cultural roots alive.

10. Kerala Samajam, Delhi

The Kerala Samajam in Delhi also organizes Onam events that are worth attending. Though not a temple, their celebration includes rituals, cultural dance forms like Mohiniyattam, and a huge sadhya feast that captures the festival's spirit. It becomes a melting pot of tradition, devotion, and community bonding.

These temples not only preserve the essence of Kerala's culture but also offer a space for Malayalis to feel at home even far from their native land. From traditional rituals to authentic feasts, these temples remind us that the spirit of Onam knows no boundaries-it thrives wherever love, devotion, and community exist.