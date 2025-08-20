Sadbhavana Diwas 2025: Whose Birth Anniversary Is It? Know Date, History And Significance

Onam 2025: Here’s Everything About Kerala’s Grand Festival, Dates, Rituals, Significance And History Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

Onam is Kerala's most cherished festival, celebrated with joy, tradition, and community spirit. In 2025, the festival begins on August 26 (Atham) and culminates on September 5 (Thiruvonam). The ten-day festival honors King Mahabali, whose reign is remembered as a golden era of prosperity and equality. Onam is also a harvest festival, showcasing Kerala's cultural richness through food, dance, rituals, and unity.

History Of Onam

Onam is rooted in the legend of King Mahabali, a just and generous demon king who ruled Kerala in ancient times. His reign was marked by prosperity and happiness, but the gods grew insecure about his popularity. They sought the help of Lord Vishnu, who appeared as Vamana, the dwarf avatar. Vamana asked for three paces of land, and with his steps he measured the heavens and the earth. With the third step, Mahabali was sent to the underworld, but was granted permission to visit his people once a year. Onam marks this symbolic homecoming.

Significance Of Onam

Onam is both a harvest festival and a cultural celebration. Its significance lies in:

Harvest and abundance - honoring nature's prosperity.

Unity and equality - bringing people across faiths and communities together.

Cultural heritage - expressed through music, dance, art, and cuisine.

Spiritual reflection - a time of gratitude and joy with family.

Rituals And Traditions

Pookalam: Intricate floral carpets made at the entrance of homes.

Onam Sadya: A lavish vegetarian feast served on banana leaves.

Vallamkali: Thrilling snake boat races in Kerala's backwaters.

Thiruvathira Kali: Traditional women's dance.

Pulikali: Men perform the lively tiger dance.

Religious rituals: Prayers and offerings made to welcome King Mahabali.

Celebrations Leading To Onam (2025 Dates)

Photo Credit: Freepik

Day 1: Atham - August 26, 2025

The festival begins with Atham. Families lay the first layer of the Pookalam, and preparations for the grand feast begin. It sets the tone for ten days of festivities.

Day 2: Chithira - August 27, 2025

The Pookalam grows more detailed. Communities come together for traditional programs, and households begin preparing for Vallamkali.

Day 3: Chothi - August 28, 2025

Elaborate floral patterns adorn homes. Cultural gatherings and local rituals bring neighborhoods together.

Day 4: Vishakam - August 29, 2025

Markets bustle with activity as people shop for the festival. Vishakam is considered highly auspicious, and cultural events continue.

Day 5: Anizham - August 31, 2025

This day is associated with the famous Vallamkali (snake boat races). People gather by riversides to cheer the rowers and celebrate Kerala's maritime tradition.

Day 6: Thriketa - September 1, 2025

Families exchange visits, gifts, and finalize festive preparations. Cultural programs and rituals are observed in households.

Day 7: Moolam - September 2, 2025

Homes and temples are beautifully decorated. Onasadya is prepared in some households, and folk dances, dramas, and music enliven the celebrations.

Day 8: Pooradam - September 3, 2025

The Onathappan idol (symbolizing King Mahabali) is placed at the center of the Pookalam. Families perform special rituals to welcome the king's spirit.

Day 9: Uthradom - September 4, 2025

Known as Onnam Onam (First Onam), this day is filled with excitement. Families complete final preparations for the grand celebrations of Thiruvonam.

Day 10: Thiruvonam - September 5, 2025

The most important day of Onam. Families wear traditional attire-kasavu sarees for women and mundus for men and enjoy the grand Onam Sadya with over 20 dishes. Religious rituals, prayers, games, and cultural performances mark the festival's peak.

Days After Onam: Avittam And Chathayam

Avittam - September 6, 2025

The day after Thiruvonam is reserved for concluding rituals. Families visit relatives, attend small gatherings, and dismantle the Pookalam.

Chathayam - September 7, 2025

The final day of Onam. Cultural programs wind down, but in some places, Pulikali (tiger dance) is still celebrated with energy. Communities bid farewell to the festive season with joy.

Onam 2025 beautifully reflects Kerala's values of unity, gratitude, and cultural pride. From Atham to Thiruvonam, each day carries its own charm and significance. Even the quieter days of Avittam and Chathayam keep the festive spirit alive. More than a festival, Onam is a timeless celebration of abundance, equality, and togetherness.