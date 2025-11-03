Sidharth Malhotra Ate This During Early Struggle Days, But Is It Healthy And Can You Survive On It Too?

Nita Ambani's Heartfelt Birthday Moment With Mother Purnima Dalal: Rediscovering The Meaning Of Charan Sparsh

A short clip from Nita Ambani's 62nd birthday caught people's attention for an unexpected reason. As shown in the video, she touches her mother Purnima Dalal's feet that is resting on a "thali" (plate) filled with water.The surprise wasn't in the act itself, it was in who did it. Many didn't expect to see Nita Ambani, wife of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and one of India's most influential women, following a tradition that feels so modest and deeply rooted in everyday life. It was a small moment, but one that stood out, proving that respect doesn't need to change with status.

The Meaning Behind 'Charan Sparsh'

In Indian culture, Charan Sparsh ("touching the feet") is a language of respect, one that speaks through action instead of words. When a younger person bends to touch the feet of an elder, they're acknowledging something larger than age. It's about recognising the years of experience, the sacrifices made, and the lessons learned by someone who has walked ahead of you.

Photo Credit: Filmibeat/Instagram@thetatvaindia

The elder, in return, places a hand on the younger person's head - a gesture of blessing, protection, and goodwill. It's a small, circular moment of giving and receiving that many Indians grow up doing instinctively before exams, on birthdays, or when leaving home for something new.

The Spiritual And Cultural Roots

The practice goes back to ancient times. References to bowing or touching the feet of elders appear in Vedic texts, where it's seen as a way to receive a teacher's or parent's wisdom. The feet symbolise the foundation, the path one has walked in life. Touching them is symbolic of acknowledging that journey and grounding oneself in it.

Spiritually, it's seen as the surrender of ego. You bend not because you're smaller, but because you choose to lower your pride before someone whose life has taught them more. It highlights the fact that wisdom isn't owned; it's passed down.

There's also the belief that blessings carry energy that the moment an elder's hand rests on your head, you receive not just goodwill, but the strength of their experience and the purity of their intentions.

Staying Grounded In A Fast-Moving World

Face it, we live in a world where respect often gets reduced to polite texts and emoji reactions, and traditions like 'Charan Sparsh' feel almost old school. The thing is, they require presence, you can't automate them.

Touching someone's feet isn't about hierarchy, it's about humility. It reminds younger generations that respect is something you express physically and emotionally, not just verbally. It also keeps families rooted, creating small but powerful moments of connection between generations.

And perhaps that's why Nita Ambani's gesture resonated so deeply. It wasn't about wealth, fame, or ritual, it was about remembering where you come from and who stood before you.

The Heart Of The Gesture

Whether you call it 'Charan Sparsh', bowing, or pranām, the act holds one message at its core - respect keeps us human. It softens us. It bridges gaps between generations and reminds us that learning and love both begin with humility.