Edible Bras Can Be Fun Thing For Couples, But They Do Come With Health Warning, Can Make Snack Attack Bitter!

Celebrating Ayushmann Khurrana’s Birthday: When Fame Once Split Him And Tahira Kashyap For Six Months

Hindi Diwas 2025: Do You Know Why India Celebrates Its National Language On 14th September Every Year?

Navratri 2025: What Makes The Tradition Of Lighting Akhand Jyoti For Nine Days Spiritually So Important? Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

Navratri, one of the most cherished Hindu festivals, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Across India, devotees observe nine days of fasting, prayer, and rituals to invoke divine blessings. Among these traditions, lighting the Akhand Jyoti (Eternal Flame) holds a central place. This sacred lamp, once lit, is kept burning continuously for all nine days of Navratri. But why is it so important, and how is it done? Let's explore its spiritual significance, the shubh muhurat, and the correct way to perform this ritual.

Spiritual Significance Of The Akhand Jyoti

The Akhand Jyoti symbolises divine energy, protection, and the triumph of light over darkness. Devotees believe that keeping the flame burning throughout Navratri ensures the constant presence of Goddess Durga in the home, bringing peace, prosperity, and protection from negative influences.

The flame is also a representation of the inner light of devotion that must remain steady, unshaken by external distractions. Just as the Jyoti burns tirelessly, it inspires devotees to keep their faith alive and unwavering.

Why the Jyoti Must Burn Continuously for Nine Days

During Navratri, each day is dedicated to one form of Goddess Durga, and the continuous flame symbolises her uninterrupted divine presence. Allowing the lamp to extinguish is considered inauspicious, as it signifies a break in devotion and energy. That's why devotees take turns or make special arrangements to keep the flame alive round the clock.

Shubh Muhurat To Light the Akhand Jyoti In 2025

The Akhand Jyoti is lit during Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) on the first day of Navratri. For Shardiya Navratri 2025, the most auspicious time is:

Morning Muhurat: 6:09 AM to 8:06 AM IST

6:09 AM to 8:06 AM IST Alternate Muhurat (Abhijit): 11:49 AM to 12:38 PM IST

Lighting the Jyoti during this period is believed to attract divine blessings and ensure success in all rituals.

Vidhi: How To Light the Akhand Jyoti

The process of lighting the Akhand Jyoti is considered a sacred act and must be done with devotion:

Choose the Lamp: Use an earthen, brass, or silver diya.

Use an earthen, brass, or silver diya. Select the Fuel: Pure ghee (preferably from cow's milk) is considered most auspicious. Mustard or sesame oil is also used.

Pure ghee (preferably from cow's milk) is considered most auspicious. Mustard or sesame oil is also used. Prepare the Wick: A long, thick cotton wick or moli (red/orange sacred thread) is prepared to ensure the flame lasts.

A long, thick cotton wick or moli (red/orange sacred thread) is prepared to ensure the flame lasts. Placement: The lamp is placed on a clean chowki, often decorated with an ashtadal (eight-petalled lotus) made of rice flour or coloured powder.

The lamp is placed on a clean chowki, often decorated with an ashtadal (eight-petalled lotus) made of rice flour or coloured powder. Positioning: If both ghee and oil lamps are used, place one to the left and the other to the right of the deity.

If both ghee and oil lamps are used, place one to the left and the other to the right of the deity. Mantra Chanting: Chant sacred mantras such as: "Shubham karoti kalyanam arogyam dhan sampada, Shatru buddhi vinashaya deepa jyotir namo'stute"

Chant sacred mantras such as: "Shubham karoti kalyanam arogyam dhan sampada, Shatru buddhi vinashaya deepa jyotir namo'stute" Maintain the Flame: Keep refilling oil or ghee and ensure the flame is not extinguished by wind or negligence.

Dos And Don'ts Of Akhand Jyoti

Do not leave the lamp unattended; assign responsibility among family members.

Always refill before the oil or ghee runs out.

Place the lamp in a clean, sacred space away from clutter.

If by chance the flame goes out, it should be re-lit with prayers and apologies.

Symbolism Of The Eternal Flame

The Akhand Jyoti embodies the idea that devotion should never fade. Just as the flame fights darkness, devotees are reminded to keep their inner strength alive, no matter the challenges in life. It is a call to remain spiritually resilient, deeply connected to the Goddess, and ever hopeful.

Lighting the Akhand Jyoti during Navratri is a profound spiritual practice. From observing the shubh muhurat to carefully following the vidhi, every step carries deep meaning. For nine days, as the flame burns continuously, it becomes a source of divine energy, inspiring devotees to embrace faith, strength, and purity in their lives.