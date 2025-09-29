Is Your Toddler Showing Autism Signs? Expert Urges Parents To Spot These Symptoms Before Age Three

Navratri 2025 Kanya Pujan Date, 30th September Or 01 October? Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Mantras To Chant
oi-Deepannita Das

Navratri is one of the most spiritually vibrant festivals celebrated across India. For nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga, seeking her blessings for strength, prosperity, and protection.

Among the most important rituals during Navratri is Kanya Pujan, the worship of young girls believed to embody the divine feminine energy.

But here's where the question arises in 2025-should Kanya Pujan be performed on 30th September or 1st October? This confusion often leaves devotees wondering about the right date and time to conduct the ritual for maximum blessings.

Let's know the significance, the shubh muhurat, rituals, and mantras associated with Kanya Pujan.

Navratri 2025 Kanya Pujan Date: 30th September Or 01 October?

According to Hindu tradition, Kanya Pujan is performed on Ashtami (Day 8) or Navami (Day 9) of Navratri. In 2025, Ashtami falls on 30th September, while Navami will be observed on 1st October.

This means devotees can choose either day based on their family tradition or spiritual guidance. Some people prefer Ashtami as it is considered more auspicious, while others observe Kanya Pujan on Navami to conclude the nine-day festival. In both cases, the essence remains the same-honoring the pure energy of Goddess Durga through the innocent presence of young girls.

Navratri 2025 Kanya Pujan Shubh Muhurat

According to the Panchang, Ashtami Tithi will begin on 29 September, Monday at 4:32 PM and will end on 30 September at 6:07 PM. After this, Navami Tithi will commence from 30 September at 6:08 PM. Performing the ritual during these times is believed to bring maximum blessings.

Families wake up early, clean their homes, and prepare the altar with flowers, kalash, and the idol or image of Goddess Durga. Inviting young girls for the ritual is considered a sacred act, as they are seen as living embodiments of the Goddess herself.

Navratri 2025 Kanya Pujan Rituals

The rituals of Kanya Pujan are simple yet deeply symbolic. Devotees invite nine young girls, usually below the age of ten, and sometimes a boy (called Langur) to represent the divine forms of Goddess Durga.

The girls' feet are washed with devotion, symbolising respect and purity. They are then offered a traditional meal, often including puri, halwa, and chana. Gifts such as bangles, clothes, or money are also given to them as tokens of love and gratitude.

Performing these rituals is believed to remove obstacles, grant prosperity, and bring peace to the household. More importantly, it reflects the celebration of feminine energy and innocence.

Navratri 2025 Kanya Pujan Mantras To Chant

During Kanya Pujan, devotees chant mantras to invoke Goddess Durga's blessings. The most common mantra is:

"Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Kanya Rupena Samsthita, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah."

This mantra honors the Goddess in the form of a young girl. Repeating it with devotion fills the atmosphere with positivity and divine grace. Some families also chant Durga Saptashati verses, amplifying the spiritual power of the ritual.

Why Kanya Pujan Is Spiritually Important

Kanya Pujan is more than just a ritual-it is a reminder of the sacred feminine that resides in every being. In worshipping young girls, devotees acknowledge purity, innocence, and the strength of Shakti. It is also a symbolic act of gratitude, recognizing that Goddess Durga's power flows through all forms of life.

For many, the ritual is an emotional moment, reconnecting them to traditions passed down through generations. It teaches humility, compassion, and respect for the feminine divine.