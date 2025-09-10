Think It's Just A Rash? Expert Explains Skin Changes That Might Mean Something More Serious

Instant Chemistry… Or Cringe Alert! Is Kissing On The First Date A Sweet Move Or A Bittersweet Mistake?

Having Snake Dreams? Do They Bring Secret Warnings Or Positive Transformations In Life?

Ex-Nepal PM's Wife Burnt Alive: What to Do if You're Stuck In A City Experiencing Political Violence

Navratri 2025: Day-Wise Colours Dedicated To 9 Days Of Shakti (Goddess Durga), Know Their Symbolic Power Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Navratri is not just a festival of devotion and dance; it is also a vibrant celebration of Colours, symbolism, and spiritual energy. Beginning on Monday, 22 September 2025, and concluding on Thursday, 2 October 2025, this nine-day festival honors the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga, also known as Navdurga.

Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific Colour that represents the energy and qualities of the Goddess being worshipped.meanings.

Day 1 - White: The Colour of Purity

Date: Monday, 22 September 2025

The festival begins with the calming aura of white. White stands for purity, innocence, and serenity. On the first day, devotees wear white to invoke inner peace and seek the blessings of Goddess Shailputri. This Colour helps the mind feel light and balanced, symbolizing a fresh beginning filled with divine grace.

Day 2 - Red: The Colour of Passion and Strength

Date: Tuesday, 23 September 2025

Red radiates energy, love, and vitality. On this day, devotees honor Goddess Brahmacharini, the embodiment of love and sacrifice. Red is also the Colour of the traditional Chunri offered to the Goddess. Wearing red not only boosts confidence but also invokes courage and determination to overcome life's struggles.

Day 3 - Royal Blue: The Colour of Richness

Date: Wednesday, 24 September 2025

Royal Blue is a majestic shade that signifies elegance, stability, and spiritual depth. Associated with Goddess Chandraghanta, this Colour reflects richness and tranquility. Wearing royal blue on this day fills celebrations with dignity and a sense of inner calm, allowing devotees to balance devotion with grace.

Day 4 - Yellow: The Colour of Joy

Date: Thursday, 25 September 2025

Bright and radiant, yellow symbolizes cheer, optimism, and enlightenment. This Colour is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, believed to be the creator of the universe. Wearing yellow brings warmth, positivity, and an infectious joy that uplifts the spirit of Navratri celebrations.

Day 5 - Green: The Colour of Renewal

Date: Friday, 26 September 2025

Green embodies life, growth, fertility, and harmony. On the fifth day, devotees worship Goddess Skandamata, the nurturer. Wearing green represents fresh beginnings, peace, and serenity. It is a reminder of nature's abundance and the Goddess's nurturing energy.

Day 6 - Grey: The Colour of Balance

Date: Saturday, 27 September 2025

Grey is subtle yet powerful. It represents balance, wisdom, and groundedness. Devotees worship Goddess Katyayani on this day, known for her strength and courage. Wearing grey allows one to channel stability and control amidst the vibrant festivities, showing that calmness has its own beauty.

Day 7 - Orange: The Colour of Vitality

Date: Sunday, 28 September 2025

Orange is the Colour of warmth, enthusiasm, and divine energy. Dedicated to Goddess Kalratri, this fiery shade dispels negativity and awakens inner strength. Wearing orange not only enhances confidence but also fills one's surroundings with positivity and vitality.

Day 8 - Peacock Green: The Colour of Uniqueness

Date: Monday, 29 September 2025

Peacock Green, a blend of blue and green, is striking and symbolizes uniqueness and individuality. It is associated with Goddess Mahagauri, who represents purity and serenity. This shade radiates compassion, freshness, and elegance, helping devotees stand out with grace while staying spiritually rooted.

Day 9 - Pink: The Colour of Love

Date: Tuesday, 30 September 2025

The final day of Navratri is celebrated with pink, the Colour of affection, compassion, and harmony. This day is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, who grants wisdom and perfection. Wearing pink symbolizes universal love and charm, completing the Navratri journey with a heart full of gratitude and joy.

Navratri is more than fasting, dancing, and rituals-it is a spiritual journey where each Colour carries a vibration that connects us with the cosmic energy of Goddess Durga. By wearing these nine shades, devotees invite positivity, strength, and blessings into their lives. Every hue becomes a prayer, every outfit a symbol of devotion, and every day a step closer to the divine.