Navratri 2025 Day 9: Goddess Siddhidatri Puja Muhurat, Bhog, Colour, Mantras, Rituals And More Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

The ninth and final day of Navratri, known as Mahanavami, is devoted to Goddess Siddhidatri, the bestower of siddhis (supernatural powers) and divine wisdom. Her worship marks the culmination of nine days of devotion, fasting, prayers, and rituals dedicated to Maa Durga's nine forms.

Goddess Siddhidatri represents the ultimate state of divinity-where knowledge, blessings, and energy unite. She is worshipped not only by humans but also by gods, saints, and even demons who seek her divine powers. Devotees believe that offering prayers to her on this day can dissolve obstacles, grant spiritual awakening, and fill life with peace and prosperity.

Navratri's last day is also marked by Kanya Puja, where young girls, considered manifestations of the goddess, are worshipped with utmost devotion. Let's explore the puja muhurat, rituals, bhog, colour, and mantras of Day 9 in Navratri 2025.

Navratri 2025 Day 9: Goddess Siddhidatri Iconography

Goddess Siddhidatri is often depicted seated on a lotus, symbolizing purity and divine energy. She has four arms-holding a mace, a chakra, a conch, and a lotus-signifying strength, time, sound, and purity. Her mount is a lion, representing courage and power. She radiates calmness and supreme grace, showing that her blessings transcend material desires and guide devotees toward liberation.

Navratri 2025 Day 9: Goddess Siddhidatri Puja Muhurat

In 2025, Navratri Day 9 (Mahanavami) will be observed on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Navami Puja Muhurat: 06:13 AM to 09:11 AM

Sandhi Puja (between Ashtami and Navami): September 30, 2025, evening to October 1, 2025, early morning - considered highly auspicious.

Rahu Kaal on Navami: 12:10 PM to 01:38 PM (avoid rituals during this time).

Devotees often conclude their fast on this day, while some continue until Dashami, marking the victory of good over evil.

Navratri 2025 Day 9: Goddess Siddhidatri Puja Rituals

The day begins with devotees waking up early, taking a holy bath, and wearing fresh clothes. The idol or image of Goddess Siddhidatri is decorated with flowers, garlands, and ornaments. A lamp is lit, and offerings of fruits, sweets, and bhog are placed before the goddess.

The highlight of the day is Kanya Puja (Kanjak Puja), where nine young girls are invited, their feet washed, and they are offered food, sweets, bangles, and gifts. This ritual signifies honoring the feminine energy as a form of the divine.

Some devotees also perform Havan and Sandhi Puja, chanting mantras and offering oblations into the sacred fire, believed to bring prosperity and ward off negativity.

Navratri 2025 Day 9: Goddess Siddhidatri Colour

The auspicious colour for Day 9 is Pink, symbolizing love, kindness, and universal compassion. Wearing pink attire and using pink flowers during worship is believed to attract blessings of harmony, affection, and prosperity from Goddess Siddhidatri.

Navratri 2025 Day 9: Goddess Siddhidatri Bhog

On this day, til (sesame seeds) and sweets made from sesame or kheer (rice pudding) are offered to Goddess Siddhidatri. Sesame is believed to purify the body and soul, while kheer represents abundance and joy. After the puja, devotees distribute food among young girls and the needy as part of the ritual.

Navratri 2025 Day 9: Goddess Siddhidatri Mantras

Chanting Siddhidatri mantras is considered highly powerful for spiritual growth and divine blessings. The most significant mantra is:

"ॐ देवी सिद्धिदात्र्यै नमः"

Chanting this mantra 108 times is believed to bring peace, wisdom, and fulfillment of wishes. Devotees also recite the Durga Saptashati and perform collective Aarti with family and community members.

As Navratri 2025 concludes, the journey of nine days reminds us that devotion, discipline, and faith lead to victory over darkness, just as Goddess Durga's divine forms protect and guide humanity.