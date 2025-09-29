Weekly Horoscope (28 Sept To 4 Oct 2025): Cancer's Sensitive Soul Will Be Pulled In Different Directions

Navratri 2025 Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri Puja Muhurat, Bhog, Colour, Mantras, Rituals And More Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Navratri is a time when faith finds its purest expression. Each day is dedicated to a unique form of Goddess Durga, and on Day 8, devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri, the symbol of purity, serenity, and hope. Navratri 2025 falls between 22 September and 2 October, and the eighth day, dedicated to Mahagauri, will be observed with unmatched devotion across India.

Mahagauri is believed to wash away past sins and grant her devotees peace, prosperity, and marital bliss. Her very name-"Mahagauri"-reflects the brilliance of a radiant moon, pure, glowing, and divine. On this day, families gather together, fasting, praying, and offering devotion to invite her blessings into their lives.

Navratri 2025 Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri Iconography

Goddess Mahagauri is often depicted as a young woman dressed in pure white attire, riding a white bull. Her serene face reflects kindness and forgiveness, symbolizing the cleansing of negativity and the dawn of hope. She holds a trident and a damaru in her hands, while her other two hands are in gestures of blessing and assurance.

Her glowing complexion is said to rival the moon's brilliance, reminding devotees of peace, purity, and inner strength. The sight of her idol or image on the eighth day brings calmness to the mind and devotion to the heart.

Navratri 2025 Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri Puja Muhurat

The most auspicious timings for performing Mahagauri Puja on Day 8 of Navratri 2025 are:

03:12 am to 04:43 am

10:41 am to 12:11 pm

12:11 pm to 01:40 pm

03:09 pm to 04:39 pm

07:39 pm to 09:10 pm

12:11 am to 01:42 am (Maha Nisha Puja Muhurat)

The Maha Nisha Puja, performed at midnight, holds a very special significance. In tantric traditions, this deep-night worship is considered extraordinarily powerful. It is believed to cleanse inner negativity, release karmic burdens, and awaken higher spiritual energies, allowing devotees to connect with Goddess Mahagauri on a profound level.

Navratri 2025 Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri Puja Rituals

The rituals on Mahagauri's day are deeply symbolic. Devotees begin with a ritual bath and wear white clothes to represent purity. A kalash is placed at the altar, decorated with mango leaves and coconut.

The idol or image of Mahagauri is adorned with white flowers and ornaments. Offerings of bhog, incense, kumkum, and sandalwood are made while chanting her sacred mantras. Many devotees observe fasting, breaking it only after completing the puja.

Kanya Puja, the worship of nine little girls representing the nine forms of Durga, is also traditionally performed on this day. Feeding and gifting these girls is believed to bring the blessings of Goddess Mahagauri in abundance.

Navratri 2025 Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri Colour

On Day 8 of Navratri 2025, the auspicious colour dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri is peacock green. This vibrant shade symbolizes compassion, harmony, and prosperity, reflecting the nurturing and forgiving nature of the Goddess.

Devotees are encouraged to wear peacock green attire and decorate their puja space with this colour to invite positivity and growth. It is believed that embracing this shade on Mahagauri's day not only enhances spiritual purity but also brings peace in relationships and stability in life. Peacock green merges the calmness of blue and the freshness of green, radiating divine balance and blessings.

Navratri 2025 Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri Bhog

Offering the right bhog to Goddess Mahagauri is an important part of the ritual. On the eighth day of Navratri, devotees traditionally offer coconut, milk, sweets made of milk, and halwa puri.

It is believed that the bhog offered on this day should reflect purity and simplicity. Once offered, the bhog is later shared with family members and devotees, symbolizing the Goddess's blessings being distributed among all. This sacred food not only satisfies hunger but also nourishes the spirit.

Navratri 2025 Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri Mantras

Chanting mantras dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri is believed to purify the soul and bring her blessings. Devotees repeat these mantras during the puja and throughout the day to invoke her divine energy.

One of the most powerful mantras for this day is:

"ॐ देवी महागौर्यै नमः।

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah."

Chanting this mantra with devotion is said to wash away sins, remove obstacles, and open doors to happiness. The vibrations created by these sacred words fill the home with positive energy and peace.