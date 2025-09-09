English Edition
Get Updates
Get notified on trends, wellness, and lifestyle stories just for you!

Latest Updates

Navratri 2025: 50 Beautiful Devi-Inspired Baby Girl Names With Powerful Spiritual Meanings

By

Navratri is a time when devotion, spirituality, and divine energy come together to uplift the soul. Celebrated with immense faith and grandeur across India, Navratri honours Goddess Durga and her nine powerful forms, each embodying unique qualities such as courage, wisdom, compassion, and strength.

Families welcome this sacred festival with fasting, prayers, music, and dance, but for expecting parents, Navratri carries even deeper meaning. It becomes the perfect time to choose a name for their little girl, inspired by the Goddess herself.

Navratri 2025 50 Beautiful Devi-Inspired Baby Girl Names With Powerful Spiritual Meanings

In 2025, Navratri will be celebrated from Monday, 22 September 2025 to Thursday, 2 October 2025. Choosing a Devi-inspired name during this auspicious period is believed to bring blessings, protection, and prosperity to the child. These names, rooted in spiritual tradition, carry both grace and power, reminding us of the divine feminine force that sustains the universe.

Here are 50 Devi-inspired baby girl names with their powerful spiritual meanings, perfect for parents welcoming their little goddess during Navratri 2025.

1. Names Inspired By Goddess Durga

Durga, the supreme protector, is one of the most worshipped deities during Navratri. Names derived from her titles reflect courage, strength, and resilience. Options such as Durga, Jaya, Vijaya, Bhavani, and Chandika represent the fierce yet nurturing qualities of the Mother Goddess. These names remind us of her role as the vanquisher of evil and the eternal guardian of righteousness.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Namkarnam (@namkarnam)

2. Names Inspired By Goddess Lakshmi

Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and abundance, is another central figure of Navratri worship. Names like Padma, Kamala, Shriya, Haripriya, and Riddhi symbolize divine grace and fortune. Choosing such a name during Navratri is considered auspicious, ensuring that the child carries an aura of prosperity, positivity, and inner richness throughout her life.

Navratri 2025 50 Beautiful Devi-Inspired Baby Girl Names With Powerful Spiritual Meanings

3. Names Inspired By Goddess Saraswati

Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom, knowledge, and learning, embodies the intellectual and creative aspects of the feminine divine. Names such as Vani, Sharada, Bharati, Hamsini, and Veena are linked to Saraswati's qualities. A baby girl named after her is believed to be blessed with intelligence, eloquence, and a love for arts and learning.

4. Names Inspired by Nine Forms Of Navdurga

The nine forms of Durga - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri - are worshipped across the nine days of Navratri. Each form signifies unique qualities, and names inspired by them, like Katyayani or Mahagauri, highlight spiritual power, maternal strength, and purity. These names carry deep symbolic meaning, linking a child's identity with timeless divine virtues.

5. Unique Devi-Inspired Names With Deep Symbolism

Beyond the commonly known forms, countless other Devi names carry spiritual resonance. Names such as Ambika (the compassionate mother), Annapurna (provider of nourishment), Parvati (daughter of the mountains), Meenakshi (one with fish-shaped eyes), and Lalita (playful and divine) reflect different aspects of the goddess. Choosing such a name allows parents to blend tradition with uniqueness, gifting their daughter a name that is rare yet filled with divine energy.

6. Fifty Devi-Inspired Names With Meanings

Here is a curated list of 50 beautiful Devi-inspired names to choose from for your newborn.

  1. Durga - Invincible
  2. Kali - Fierce energy
  3. Bhavani - Source of existence
  4. Jaya - Victory
  5. Vijaya - Success
  6. Chandika - Fierce protector
  7. Ambika - Divine mother
  8. Parvati - Daughter of the mountains
  9. Annapurna - Goddess of nourishment
  10. Uma - Radiant light
  11. Gauri - Fair and pure
  12. Shailaputri - Daughter of the Himalayas
  13. Brahmacharini - Devoted one
  14. Chandraghanta - Goddess with the moon bell
  15. Kushmanda - Creator of the universe
  16. Skandamata - Mother of Skanda
  17. Katyayani - Warrior goddess
  18. Kaalratri - Remover of darkness
  19. Mahagauri - Purity and serenity
  20. Siddhidatri - Giver of boons
  21. Padma - Lotus
  22. Kamala - Goddess Lakshmi
  23. Riddhi - Prosperity
  24. Shriya - Blessed one
  25. Haripriya - Beloved of Lord Vishnu
  26. Sharada - Goddess of learning
  27. Vani - Speech
  28. Bharati - Goddess of wisdom
  29. Hamsini - One who rides a swan
  30. Veena - Musical instrument of Saraswati
  31. Lalita - Divine playfulness
  32. Meenakshi - Fish-eyed goddess
  33. Tripura Sundari - Beauty of the three worlds
  34. Bhargavi - Goddess Lakshmi
  35. Ishwari - Supreme goddess
  36. Nitya - Eternal
  37. Tara - Star, goddess
  38. Mahalakshmi - Great goddess of wealth
  39. Rajeshwari - Queen goddess
  40. Shakti - Energy, power
  41. Devyani - Beloved of the gods
  42. Karuna - Compassionate
  43. Gayatri - Sacred mantra goddess
  44. Savita - Bright, radiant
  45. Ananta - Infinite goddess
  46. Pavitra - Pure one
  47. Prerna - Inspiration
  48. Saanvi - Goddess Lakshmi
  49. Aparna - Name of Parvati
  50. Bhavitha - Future, divine existence

Each of these names holds within it a universe of meaning, and beautifully blends devotion, beauty, and timeless strength.

Comments

More From Boldsky
Prev
Next
Article Published On: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 9:00 [IST]
Read more about: goddess durga navratri baby girl
 
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
X
Close
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out