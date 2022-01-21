Magh Month 2022: Dates, Importance, Katha and Significance Yoga Spirituality oi-Boldsky Desk

According to the Hindu calendar, the full moon of every month marks the beginning of a new month and the month of Magha has started on 18 January 2022. Magha month is known as the 11th month of the Hindu calendar. This month is one of the most auspicious and religious months from the point of view of Hindu customs. In this month, charity, fasting and bathing, especially bathing in the Ganges, have special significance.

In this special month of Magh, big religious fairs are organized in Haridwar, Prayagraj. According to the belief, Lord Vishnu is very pleased if one cleanses themselves by bathing in the Ganges in this month and seek his blessings. This month, which started on 18, will end on 16 February. So let's know about the importance of this month.

Mauni Amavasya and Magha Purnima: Dates

If the date of Mauni Amavasya is on 01 February, then Magha Purnima is going to fall on 16 February. Bathing in the Ganges on the new moon and full moon days of Magh month is considered more important.

Magh Month: Story Associated With It

According to the legend, a brahmin named Shubhavrat lived on the banks of the Narmada. He had a lot of knowledge of Vedas and Shastras but the tendency to earn money was dominant in him. In his old age, when he started suffering from many diseases, he realized that he devoted his whole life only in collecting money. In the event of losing his life, he remembered a verse telling the importance of the month of Magha. While reciting this verse 'Maghe Nimagna: Salile Sushite Vimuktpapaastridivm Prayanti', he took a bath in the Narmada river. After taking bath continuously for 9 days, on the 10th day he got freedom from all diseases and troubled life and attained salvation. That is why bathing in the month of Magh is considered so significant.

Magh Month 2022: Significance

According to the legend, in the month of Magha, Gautam Rishi cursed the god Indra. Realizing his mistake, Indra Dev apologized. In order to atone, Gautam Rishi asked him to take a bath in the Ganges. Indra Dev took bath in the Ganges in the month of Magha and got freedom from that sin. That is why bathing in the Ganges in this month is of great importance, especially on the occasion of Maghi Amavasya and Maghi Purnima, it gets more merit. Special religious festivals, fasts and rituals are celebrated in Magh month. In this month, Kalpavas is performed at Sangam, due to which a person starts feeling new in body and soul.

Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:00 [IST]