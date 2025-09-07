Lunar Eclipse 2025: Why Do Indians Add Sacred Tulsi Leaves To Food Before And During Chandra Grahan?

Total Lunar Eclipse On 7 September 2025: Astrology Says Each Zodiac Must Release This To Cleanse Their Karma

The upcoming Total Lunar Eclipse on 7-8 September 2025 is not just a celestial spectacle but also a deeply spiritual event in India. Known as Chandra Grahan, this cosmic alignment has been revered, feared, and ritualized for centuries. One of the most intriguing practices observed during an eclipse is the addition of Tulsi (holy basil) leaves to food and water.

While many dismiss it as superstition, this tradition blends spiritual wisdom with practical science, making it a fascinating ritual that continues in Indian households even today. But why Tulsi? Let's explore the reasons behind this sacred act.

1. Tulsi As A Purifier Of Negative Energies

In Hindu tradition, eclipses are believed to release negative cosmic energies that can impact the Earth and its inhabitants. Food and water, being sensitive elements, are thought to absorb these vibrations. Adding Tulsi leaves, considered amanifestation of Goddess Lakshmi and a sacred purifier, is believed to shield meals from harmful energies. Devotees trust that Tulsi infuses divine vibrations into the food, making it spiritually safe to consume after the eclipse.

2. Scientific Reason: Tulsi Prevents Bacterial Growth

Beyond spirituality, Tulsi has provenantibacterial, antifungal, and antimicrobial properties. During a lunar eclipse, many people avoid cooking, as traditional belief suggests food prepared at this time is prone to spoilage. Tulsi, when placed in cooked food, milk, or water, prevents microbial contamination and delays spoilage. Modern science validates what ancient wisdom already knew-Tulsi isn't just symbolic, it actively protects food safety.

3. Tulsi's Symbolic Link To Purity And Protection

Tulsi holds an unmatched place in Indian households. It is worshipped daily and believed to act as a bridge between humans and divine energy. By placing Tulsi leaves in food duringChandra Grahan, families reaffirm their connection to purity, protection, and prosperity. This small ritual becomes a symbolic act of gratitude, ensuring that even when the skies darken, divine blessings remain in the home.

4. Ayurveda And Energy Balance During Eclipses

According to Ayurveda, eclipses disturb the natural balance of the three doshas-Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Consuming food during this imbalance is discouraged, but if it becomes necessary, Tulsi is added to help restore equilibrium. Tulsi aids digestion, boosts immunity, and detoxifies the body, making it the perfect Ayurvedic antidote to the unsettled energies of an eclipse. This explains why Tulsi finds its way not only into food but also into water stored during the event.

5. Continuation Of Ancestral Traditions

For generations, families have passed down rituals to protect well-being during cosmic events. The practice of adding Tulsi to food during a lunar eclipse is as much abouthonoring cultural roots as it is about safety. By continuing this ritual in 2025, families are not only respecting ancient traditions but also carrying forward a blend offaith, science, and heritage that defines Indian culture.

What may seem like an old superstition is, in truth, a fusion of science, spirituality, and tradition. Tulsi acts as both a protector from unseen energies and a natural antibacterial shield, making it a timeless companion during celestial events. Whether viewed through the lens of faith or reason, the ritual reflects the wisdom of generations that continues to resonate today.