Kantara Chapter 1 Brings Panjurli, Guliga Daiva To Life: Are These Forgotten Bhoota Kola Gods Real?

When Rishab Shetty's Kantara released in 2022, it didn't just create cinematic magic-it awakened India's curiosity about the hidden traditions of Coastal Karnataka. What looked like an action-packed film at first glance turned out to be a deeply spiritual journey into the lives of deities that most of the country had never heard of.

With a modest budget of just ₹15 crore, Kantara brought Panjurli and Guliga Daiva-mystical guardian spirits from the Tulu Nadu region-onto the big screen in a way that was both powerful and breathtaking. The climax sequence, where Rishab channels the spirit with raw ferocity, was not just a performance. For many who belong to that land, it felt like reality captured on film.

Now, as Kantara Chapter 1 revisits these myths and dives deeper into the legends of Bhoota Kola, it is worth asking-who exactly are Panjurli and Guliga Daiva? Why do people still worship them? And how does a film become a gateway to a forgotten spiritual world?

Who Is Panjurli?

Panjurli is not just a character in a movie. He is revered as a Daiva-a divine spirit-by the people of Tulu Nadu. Represented with the face of a boar, Panjurli is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, blessed by both Shiva and Parvati.

The legend goes that after a wild boar died on Mount Kailash, a piglet was left behind. Goddess Parvati, moved by compassion, adopted it. When Shiva discovered the boar in his sacred abode, he grew furious and banished it to Earth. But Parvati's love had already transformed the piglet into Panjurli, a guardian spirit devoted to protecting forests, farmlands, and those who live in harmony with nature.

For the people of Tulu Nadu, Panjurli is the gentle protector, the one who blesses communities that respect the land and punishes those who exploit it. His presence during Bhoota Kola rituals is believed to ensure prosperity and fertility for villages.

Who Is Guliga?

Unlike Panjurli, who was born out of love, Guliga emerged out of cosmic fury. According to legend, Lord Shiva threw a stone in a moment of destruction, and from that very stone, Guliga was born.

While Panjurli is nurturing, Guliga is fierce. He is the Kshetrapala-the protector of boundaries and enforcer of divine justice. Known for his wrathful nature, Guliga punishes liars, oath-breakers, and those who act unjustly.

Folklore says that Lord Vishnu himself instructed Guliga to appear whenever injustice threatened the weak. Worshippers still believe that invoking Guliga's presence brings truth to light, no matter how well it is hidden. Together, Panjurli and Guliga balance the forces of nature and justice, offering both protection and discipline.

What Is Bhoota Kola Worship? The Origin

Bhoota Kola is a 5,000-year-old tradition unique to Tulu Nadu, in present-day coastal Karnataka. Contrary to popular belief, bhoota here does not mean "ghost" or "demon." Instead, it refers to divine spirit deities believed to dwell in forests, fields, and villages.

This ritual performance is not just about worship-it is theatre, dance, trance, and divine communication all rolled into one. The performer, often from families that have carried this tradition for centuries, adorns elaborate costumes and invokes the spirit of the Daiva through dance and drumming.

Once the spirit is believed to descend into the performer, he is no longer seen as an ordinary human but as the Daiva himself. People approach him with questions, disputes, and offerings. Decisions made in this trance state are accepted as divine verdicts.

What Is Daiva Tradition Of Tulu Nadu?

The Daiva tradition is central to Tulu Nadu's identity. Unlike mainstream temple worship, this system is deeply rooted in the community's bond with land, ancestors, and nature. The Daivas-spirits like Panjurli, Guliga, Kalkuda, and Kallurti-are seen as protectors who ensure balance in society.

These rituals are seasonal, tied to agriculture, harvest, and village cycles. The Daiva is both revered and feared because he embodies divine authority. Even kings and landlords, historically, would bow down before the Daiva's ruling during Bhoota Kola.

This is why when Kantara portrayed Panjurli and Guliga, locals felt a strong emotional connection. It wasn't just cinema-it was their living tradition finally given national recognition.

Why Kantara Is More Than A Movie

Kantara was never just about storytelling. It was about unearthing traditions that the modern world had forgotten. Through Panjurli and Guliga, the film reintroduced Bhoota Kola worship to mainstream India.

The climax, where Rishab Shetty transforms into the Daiva, wasn't just impactful because of acting-it was powerful because of its authenticity. The trance, the leaps, the chants, the ferocity-it all reflected real Bhoota Kola performances that people in Tulu Nadu have been witnessing for generations.

