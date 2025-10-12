Running Out Of Diwali Gift Ideas? Here’s How To Curate The Perfect Diwali Gift Hamper That Everyone Will Love

Kali Puja 2025, 20 or 21 October? Know Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Mantras To Chant

In Bengal, the night of Kali Puja feels like time stands still. The sky is dark, but the earth glows with countless lamps flickering before the fierce and beautiful form of Goddess Kali. While the rest of India celebrates Diwali with Lakshmi, Bengal calls upon the Mother who dances on the edge of creation - the destroyer of evil, the protector of truth. But as October 2025 approaches, one question is echoing across homes: Is Kali Puja on 20 or 21 October this year?

Before you light your diyas and begin your midnight chants, let's uncover not just the date and rituals, but the history, the emotion, and the deep spiritual energy that make Kali Puja one of Bengal's most powerful nights.

Why Bengalis Do Kali Puja, How Did It Start?

The roots of Kali Puja lie deep in Bengal's soil - and in the vision of one remarkable king. In the 18th century, Raja Krishnachandra of Nadia transformed what was once a secret Tantric ritual into a grand public celebration. Before his reign, Kali was worshipped privately, mostly by mystics and Tantrics who invoked her during Amavasya, the darkest night of the month.

Raja Krishnachandra, a deeply spiritual yet politically astute ruler, realized the power of the goddess went beyond the shadows. He made her worship a collective experience - one that united people in devotion and courage. Under his guidance, Kali Puja became a festival of light emerging from darkness, of fear transforming into faith.

Since then, Bengalis have worshipped Kali not just as a goddess of destruction, but as a compassionate mother who shields her children from evil. The night became a metaphor - for conquering inner demons, burning away negativity, and embracing the strength within.

Kali Puja 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Kali Puja 2025 will be celebrated on 20 October (Monday).

Kali Puja Nishita Time - 10:56 PM to 11:46 PM and the duration is 00 Hours 50 Mins. Amavasya Tithi will begin at 03:44 PM on Oct 20, 2025 and it will continue till 05:54 PM on Oct 21, 2025.

The most sacred time for worship, known as the Nishita Kaal, when the moon disappears completely, and the energy of Goddess Kali is believed to be at its most potent. That's the moment when devotees bow their heads, light their lamps, and invite the mother into their homes. The night carries both silence and thunder - stillness before spiritual awakening.

Kali Puja 2025 Puja Rituals

The day begins with cleansing the home, decorating altars with red hibiscus flowers - the goddess's favorite - and drawing intricate alpana (sacred patterns) on the floor. As dusk falls, devotees prepare the bhog - sweets, rice, and fruits - while the air fills with the scent of incense and devotion.

At midnight, the rituals begin. The idol of Goddess Kali, adorned in garlands and gold, stands tall - her eyes fierce, her tongue extended, her posture both terrifying and divine. Offerings of hibiscus, rice, jaggery, and sweets are made. Some light 108 diyas, symbolizing the dispersal of ignorance.

Traditionally, Tantric practices used animal sacrifices to signify surrender of ego, but most modern pujas replace it with symbolic offerings like pumpkins or sugarcane. After the arati, devotees share bhog, chant her mantras, and stay awake till dawn, immersed in prayer and music.

Kali Puja 2025 Mantras To Chant

Chanting is at the heart of Kali worship - her mantras are said to cut through illusion and fear. The most common mantra chanted during Kali Puja is:

"Om Kreem Kalikayai Namah"

(Meaning: Salutations to Goddess Kali, the embodiment of transformation and liberation.)

For deeper meditation, devotees also recite:

"Om Krim Kalikaayei Namaha" - invoking her fierce energy to destroy negativity and bring courage.

Repeat the mantra 108 times during the Nishita Kaal. The vibration of her name itself is said to cleanse the aura and awaken divine energy within.

Kali Puja 2025 Significance

Kali Puja isn't just about fear or power - it's about liberation. Kali stands for truth that destroys ignorance, love that conquers fear, and darkness that gives birth to light.

While Diwali celebrates prosperity and light, Kali Puja honors the raw energy of the cosmos - the space before creation, the mother who both gives and takes. Worshipping her on Amavasya symbolizes surrender to divine will and trust in transformation.

Spiritually, it's a night to burn your inner demons - anger, greed, pride - and emerge renewed. Every diya you light is not just for the goddess, but for the part of yourself seeking courage and peace.