Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Everything About Hardik Pandya’s Now Rumoured Girlfriend After Jasmin Walia

Why This Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Trend Is Making Everyone Hug Their Younger Self

Sanaya Irani Turns 42: She Once Acted With Aamir Khan And Even Salman Khan’s Mother Couldn’t Resist Her Charm

Indira Ekadashi 2025 Vrat Katha And Spiritual Benefits: Why You Should Observe The Fast This Year Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

Indira Ekadashi is one of those special days in the Hindu calendar that brings both spiritual significance and an opportunity for people to take a moment and reflect. This year it falls on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 and is observed during the Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon) in the month of Ashwin, which also coincides with Pitru Paksha, a time that is dedicated to remembering and honoring our ancestors.

Skipping a meal or two is not the sole meaning of observing this fast, it's about sending gratitude, peace, and blessings to those who came before us. It's a way to feel connected to our roots while also inviting positivity into our own lives.

Indira Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Every fast has a story, and Indira Ekadashi is no different. Long ago, in the Treta Yuga, King Indrasena ruled Mahishmati. He was deeply devoted to Lord Vishnu. One day, Sage Narada visited him and revealed that his father's soul was suffering in Yamaloka because a fast had been broken.

Narada advised the king to observe the Indira Ekadashi fast with full devotion. King Indrasena followed this guidance, and his father's soul found peace and ascended to heaven.

This story tells us that the fast is not a mere ritual, it's about purpose, devotion, and the sincere wish to honor those who came before us.

Tithi And Muhurat For Indira Ekadashi 2025

Here's what you need to know if you're planning to observe the fast:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 12:21 AM IST, September 17, 2025

12:21 AM IST, September 17, 2025 Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 11:39 PM IST, September 17, 2025

11:39 PM IST, September 17, 2025 Parana (Breaking the Fast): 6:12 AM to 8:38 AM IST, September 18, 2025

The key is to break your fast during the Parana window on Dwadashi. Doing it within this time makes the vrat most effective, spiritually speaking.

How To Observe The Fast

Observing Indira Ekadashi doesn't have to be complicated. Here's a simple guide:

Fasting: Skip grains and certain foods for the day. Keep it simple and mindful.

Skip grains and certain foods for the day. Keep it simple and mindful. Devotional Practices: Spend some time praying or meditating, ideally in front of a Vishnu idol or picture.

Spend some time praying or meditating, ideally in front of a Vishnu idol or picture. Pitru Tarpan: Take a moment to remember your ancestors and offer a small ritual to seek their blessings.

Take a moment to remember your ancestors and offer a small ritual to seek their blessings. Breaking the Fast (Parana): Do this the next morning during the specified time. Even a simple meal will do, as long as it's done mindfully.

Remember, the focus is devotion, not perfection. Even small, sincere efforts count.

On Indira Ekadashi; pause, reflect, and honor the people who have brought an impact in our lives. Observing the fast with sincerity brings a sense of peace, balance, and spiritual fulfillment that stays with you long after the day is over Whether it's through prayer, ritual, or simply a quiet moment of reflection, it can leave you feeling lighter, more centered, and spiritually nourished.