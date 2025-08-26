Latest Updates
- Inside India’s Favourite ‘Third Space’: How SOCIAL Blends Food, Culture, And Community
- Why Is Trump's Right Hand Always Bruised? Doctors Reveal Silent Warning Signs That You Must Not Ignore At 79!
- Rubina Dilaik Birthday Special: Her Inspiring Journey From Body-Shaming To Self-Acceptance
- Parineeti Chopra Announces Pregnancy: Why Do Pregnant Women Crave Pickles, Ice Cream, And More? Science Knows!
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Do We Say Ganapati Bappa Morya? The Answer Lies In Sant Morya Gosavi's Life
- Celebrate Mother Teresa’s 115th Birth Anniversary With 25 Inspiring Quotes On Love, Service, And Compassion
- Is Your Severe Period Pain Normal? Expert Explains Why It Can Be Risky, Dangerous For Your Fertility
- September 2025 Monthly Horoscope: For Virgos, Love Will Blossom Through Professional Connections
- Daily Horoscope, Aug 26, 2025: Libra to Pisces; Astrological Prediction for all Zodiac Signs
- Hartalika Teej 2025: 7 Unique Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Wife This Festive Season
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Texts, Messages, WhatsApp, X, Insta Posts
Yoga Spirituality
oi-Deepannita Das
Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings, will be celebrated with great devotion across India on 27 August 2025. Devotees bring Lord Ganesha idols into their homes, chant prayers, offer sweets, and seek blessings for happiness and success.
On this joyous occasion, here are 30 heartfelt wishes you can share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Instagram, or X to spread positivity and festive cheer.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Texts, Messages, WhatsApp, X, Insta Posts
- May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles and fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
- Wishing you wisdom, health, and success on this Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya!
- May the blessings of Lord Ganesha bring peace and positivity to your home. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025!
- Let's welcome Lord Ganesha with devotion and love. Wishing you a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi.
-
May
Lord
Ganesha
shower
his
blessings
of
knowledge,
joy,
and
wealth
on
you.
- Ganpati Bappa Morya! May your life be filled with good fortune this Ganesh Chaturthi.
- May the remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha, bless your family with health and harmony.
-
Celebrate
the
spirit
of
new
beginnings
with
Ganesha's
grace.
Happy
Ganesh
Chaturthi
2025!
- May Lord Ganesha protect you and guide you to success in every venture.
- Wishing you divine blessings and endless joy on Ganesh Chaturthi.
-
May
the
festival
of
Ganesh
Chaturthi
bring
light,
laughter,
and
luck
into
your
home.
- On this holy occasion, may Ganesha bless you with happiness beyond measure.
- May your worries vanish and peace surround you this Ganesh Chaturthi.
- Sending heartfelt prayers and good wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.
-
May
Lord
Ganesha
bless
you
with
strength
to
achieve
your
dreams.
- Let's celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion and gratitude. Wishing you eternal happiness!
- May the wisdom of Ganesha guide your path to success and glory.
- On this auspicious day, may your home be filled with divine energy.
- May Lord Ganesha's blessings bring love and harmony to your family.
- Wishing you courage, wisdom, and peace this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.
- May the Modak-loving Lord shower you with sweetness and joy.
- With Ganpati's grace, may your life be filled with endless opportunities.
- Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May you find strength to overcome every obstacle.
- Celebrate new beginnings with Lord Ganesha's divine blessings.
- May your faith in Ganesha lead you to prosperity and fulfillment.
- Let this Ganesh Chaturthi remind us to live with wisdom and compassion.
- May Lord Ganesha bless your heart with positivity and devotion.
- On Ganesh Chaturthi, may your prayers be answered with abundance.
- May this festival strengthen your bonds with loved ones and fill your life with joy.
-
Ganpati
Bappa
Morya!
Wishing
you
a
Ganesh
Chaturthi
full
of
blessings
and
love.
Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival of devotion but also of new beginnings and positivity. As we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, let us invite wisdom, peace, and prosperity into our lives. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha remove every obstacle and fill your path with happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya!
Comments
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
More From Boldsky
Prev
Next
Article Published On: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 17:00 [IST]
Read more about: ganesh chaturthi lord ganesha wishes