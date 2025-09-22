Guru Nanak’s 486th Death Anniversary: His Body Was Gone, Only Flowers Remained That Had A Profound Message

Is Waking Up To A Morning Alarm Healthy, Or Is It Silently Killing You By Damaging Your Health?

Every year, on 22 September, Sikhs and countless admirers around the world take a moment to remember Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru. He passed away in 1539 at Kartarpur, but his death anniversary also known in Sikh tradition as Jyoti Jot Divas (the day when the light merged with the Eternal) is not seen as an end; rather, it's a moment to celebrate the light he left behind. His life, his travels, and his teachings continue to inspire people centuries later.

A Childhood Marked By Curiosity

Guru Nanak was born in 1469 in Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib, in present-day Pakistan. Even as a child, he stood out. While others followed rituals without question, Nanak asked big questions: Why should people be treated differently because of caste? Why are women seen as less than men? Why do rituals matter more than kindness? These were not acts of rebellion but signs of a mind seeking truth, fairness, and understanding in the world.

The Turning Point At The River Bein

At the age of 30, according to tradition, Guru Nanak disappeared while bathing in the river Bein for three days. When he returned, he shared a message that would define his life: "Na koi Hindu, na koi Musalman" - there is no Hindu, no Muslim. The meaning was profound: beyond labels and divisions, we are all children of the same God. From that moment, his life became a mission to bring people closer to one another and to the divine.

Travels That Spread His Message

Guru Nanak did not keep his teachings to himself. According to tradition, he traveled across India and beyond, visiting regions such as the Himalayas, Assam, Sri Lanka, Baghdad, and Mecca. He was always accompanied by his companion Bhai Mardana, who played the rabab as Guru Nanak sang hymns and shared his insights.

What made his travels so special wasn't just the distance he covered but the way he connected with people. He didn't impose his beliefs. He engaged in conversations, used poetry, and shared his message through stories and music. Everywhere he went, the message was the same: live honestly, remember God, and share with others.

Core Teachings for Daily Life

What makes Guru Nanak relatable even today is the simplicity of his teachings. He didn't ask people to renounce the world, he asked them to live in it in the right way. His guidance can be summarised in three principles:

Naam Japna - remember God in daily life, through prayer or meditation.

- remember God in daily life, through prayer or meditation. Kirat Karni - earn an honest living and do your work with integrity.

- earn an honest living and do your work with integrity. Vand Chakna - share what you have with others, especially those in need.

Not spiritual ideals; they were practical steps to make life fairer and kinder. By living these principles, people could find purpose, peace, and community.

Challenging Injustice And Inequality

Guru Nanak's teachings were all about creating a fair society. He challenged caste discrimination, spoke about women's equality, and reminded people that God's light exists in everyone.

One of his famous lines highlights this: "From woman, man is born; within woman, man is conceived. Without woman, there would be no one at all. So why call her bad?" Even today, it reminds us that equality and respect should be at the core of human relationships.

His Final Years In Kartarpur

In his later years, Guru Nanak settled in Kartarpur, on the banks of the Ravi River, where he led by example, farming the land, guiding his followers, and establishing a community based on service, equality, and devotion.

When he passed away in 1539, according to tradition, both Hindus and Muslims wanted to claim him. It is said that when his followers lifted the cloth covering his body, they found only flowers - a symbol that his light belonged to everyone, not just a single community. The flowers were shared between the two communities, with Hindus performing cremation and Muslims carrying out burial rites according to their respective traditions.

Why His Jyoti Jot Divas Is Important

Guru Nanak's Jyoti Jot Divas isn't just about remembering the day he left the world. It's a chance to reflect on how his teachings can shape our lives today. Do we treat people equally? Do we live honestly? Do we share what we have? Where we are still divided by labels, his life reminds us that kindness, humility, and service still bear importance.

Living His Teachings

Reflecting on Guru Nanak Dev Ji on this special day can inspire us to:

Be honest in our work and interactions.

Treat everyone as equals, regardless of religion, caste, or gender.

Remember the bigger picture, beyond labels and divisions.

Share what we have and help those in need.

In doing these simple things, we keep his spirit alive not just today, but every day.