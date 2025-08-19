English Edition
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Forgotten Modaks From India's Kitchens That Even Lord Ganesha Would Crave Today

By

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about rituals, chants, and prayers-it's also about the sweet offerings that bring families together. Among them, modak reigns supreme, as it is believed to be Lord Ganesha's favourite.

Most of us are familiar with the classic Maharashtrian ukadiche modak, steamed to perfection with a coconut-jaggery filling. But India's diverse culinary traditions hold many forgotten varieties of modaks, unique to different regions and communities. These recipes carry stories of heritage, flavours of forgotten kitchens, and a sweetness that connects generations.

This Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, which will be observed from Tuesday, 26 August 2025 at 1:54 pm to Wednesday, 27 August 2025 at 3:44 pm, let's take a trip across India to rediscover modaks that even Lord Ganesha himself would crave today.

1. Maharashtra: Ukadiche Modak

The soft, steamed rice flour dumpling filled with jaggery and coconut is the most iconic offering to Lord Ganesha. Flavoured with cardamom and ghee, Ukadiche Modak is believed to be Ganesha's favorite.

2. Goa: Patoli Modak

Goan kitchens celebrate with Patoli, a turmeric leaf-wrapped sweet that resembles a modak in spirit. Rice batter is spread on leaves, filled with coconut-jaggery, and steamed, leaving a unique aroma and taste.

3. Karnataka: Kadubu Modak

In Karnataka, Modaks take the form of Kadubu-rice or wheat flour dumplings with sweet coconut and jaggery filling. Both steamed and fried versions are popular during Ganesh Chaturthi.

4. Tamil Nadu: Kozhukattai

Known as Kozhukattai in Tamil households, this delicacy mirrors the modak but has both sweet and savory versions. The sweet one uses coconut-jaggery filling, while savoury Kozhukattai may include spiced lentils.

5. Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Kudumulu

Kudumulu is a steamed rice flour dumpling often filled with jaggery and coconut or sometimes left plain as a simple offering. They symbolise purity and devotion in Telugu households. Click here.

6. Kerala: Ela Ada

Ela Ada, wrapped in banana leaves and steamed, may not always be called a modak but is similar in preparation. The filling of coconut, jaggery, and ghee makes it a Ganesh Chaturthi delicacy.

7. Gujarat: Talniche Modak

Unlike steamed varieties, Gujaratis enjoy deep-fried Talniche Modak. The crunchy outer covering with jaggery-coconut or even dry fruits inside offers a rich texture and festive indulgence.

8. Rajasthan: Dry Fruit Modak

In Rajasthan, modaks are made with khoya and rich dry fruits like almonds, cashews, and pistachios. These are usually shaped without steaming, making them melt-in-mouth sweets perfect for desert regions.

9. Bengal & Odisha: Chhena Modak

In eastern India, the modak takes a dairy form with fresh paneer or chhena. Flavored with saffron and cardamom, these sweets are crafted like sandesh but shaped as modaks for Ganesh worship.

10. Madhya Pradesh: Mawa Modak

Mawa Modak is a specialty in central India where khoya is roasted with sugar, saffron, and dry fruits, shaped into modaks, and offered to Ganesha. Rich and indulgent, they are festive favorites.

11. Uttar Pradesh And Bihar: Fried Wheat Modak

In the Hindi heartland, modaks are often made with wheat flour dough, stuffed with jaggery and sesame or coconut, and deep fried until crisp. These are long-lasting and perfect for large families.

From the timeless ukadiche to the innovative chocolate variety, every modak tells a story of regional tastes and festive creativity. As families prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes, remembering these forgotten varieties keeps our heritage alive and makes the celebration richer in flavour and meaning.

This year, why not try a different modak recipe and surprise both your loved ones and Lord Ganesha with something unique?

Article Published On: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 8:00 [IST]
Read more about: modak ganesh chaturthi recipes
 
