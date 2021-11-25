ENGLISH

    Five Zodiac Signs Who Are Absolutely In Love With The Winter Season

    By

    Chilly winter and a warm cozy blanket is a match made in heaven. Winter lovers can absolutely relate to the same. What makes it more tempting? Sipping hot coffee and watching your favourite holiday movies! The unmatched comfort that you get indoors while laying on your couch or bed is very difficult to let go. What makes it better? Warm hugs. It is said our moods and emotions can also change depending on the season. Let us find out which zodiac signs absolutely love and adore cozy winters!

    Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

    Taureans are crazy about winters and it is mainly because they are calm by nature. Comfort is something you love wholeheartedly and snuggling is something you can die for. This season is cool and so are you and it will keep you balanced at all times. It will also help you to tackle your stubborn and aggressive nature and soothes you down from inside.

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    Sipping a cup of hot coffee and binge watching your favourite series is something that you are fond of and love doing in winters. You love to stay indoors and that absolutely delights you. Spending time with your loved ones and snuggling together is something you will not leave for the world. Also, curling up in front of the TV with your partner in a warm blanket is your all time favourite.

    Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

    You love snowflakes as much as you love yourself and it is not a coincidence. It is winter that brings out the best in you because you get so much time. You don't feel lonely, you simply love to be alone and all by yourself at times. Instead of socializing you love to stay inside. When it is freezing outside and you love to wrap a warm blanket around yourself as it gives you a strange sense of homeliness.

    Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

    What is your favourite activity? Curling up in the winter season with your partner. Warm evenings or get-to-gethers in winter are what you adore. You love to socialise, and therefore events that are full of memories, nostalgia, laughter and happiness is something you look forward to. You are a staunch believer of the fact that the winter season can bring togetherness. Also, you love hot chocolate and warm blankets!

    Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

    This is the time when you reflect back on the past years and move forward to become the best version of yourself. Staying at home and spending time with yourself gives you the opportunity to make better decisions and achieve your goals. You prosper when you have a space of your own. Therefore, winters play a significant role in your life and you use this season to prosper, grow and have a clear perspective.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 12:30 [IST]
