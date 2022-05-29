Yogini Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Remedies And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Ekadashi involves controlling of all the senses and mind by observing vrats and doing prayers. This day is considered auspicious in Hinduism. There are two kinds of Ekadashi, firstly, the Shukla paksha Ekadashi and secondly the Krishna paksha Ekadashi Yogini Ekadashi is observed on the Krishna paksha Ekadashi.

This very prominent Ekadashi is actually observed for procuring joy and material happiness while the general intent of every Ekadashi observance would be to achieve salvation, freedom from sin, and gain recognition for merits as per the Padma Purana. Observance of this vrat is believed to effect positive and phenomenal changes in life events or patterns. Let us know more about it in detail, with respect to its date and time, vrat katha, dos and don'ts and rituals.

Yogini Ekadashi 2022: Date and Time

As per the Gregorian calendar, Yogini Ekadashi falls in the month of either June or July y every year. This year, Yogini Ekadashi is going to be observed on 24 June 2022, on a Friday. On 25 June, the Parana time will begin at 05:41 am and continue till 07:02 am. On Parana Day, Hari Vasara End Moment will be observed at 05:41 am on 25 June. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 09:41 pm on 23 June 2022 and the Ekadashi Tithi ends at 11:12 pm on 24 June 2022. The Dwadashi ends on 26 June 2022 at 01:10 am.

Sunrise Time- 24 June 2022 at 05:46 am

Sunset Time- 24 June 2022 at 07:11 pm

Dashami Tithi begins on 22 July 2022 at 09:32 am

Dashami Tithi ends on 23 July 2022 at 11:27 am

Parana Time will begin on 25 June at 05:47 am and end on 25 June at 08:28 am.

Yogini Ekadashi 2022: Puja Rituals And Worship Method

One must wake up before sunrise, have a bath, then bathe the idol of Lord Vishnu in Ganga Jal and begin Nama Japa (chanting of the name) of Lord Vishnu. Lastly offer prayers to him for your well-being. The idol of Lord Vishnu should be worshipped with yellow flowers and yellow sweets.

The rest of the puja ingredients like lamp and bell should be offered on a plate. The Tulsi leaves have to be collected the previous day as they are not to be plucked, compulsorily on an Ekadashi day. Peepal tree, if nearby, and if possible, has to be worshipped for the divine presence of Vishnu in it. Others in the family can participate by singing the bhajans and Aarthis. Sweets or fruits are the prescribed prasad for this day of Yogini Ekadashi. Ekadashi begins at the dawn of the current day and continues up the dawn of the next day.

Both female and male members of the family must involve themselves in the vrat proceedings. The entire duration of the Ekadashi Vrat is 36 hours overall. It concludes with Parana (breaking the fast) on the Dwadashi tithi. As the Vishnu puja ends, cash/kind should be given away in charity to Brahmins. Offering the prasad and food, to them, would finally bring the ritual to an end. Observing this fast accrues the Punya of feeding 80000 brahmins, as per ancient belief.

Yogini Ekadashi 2022: History And Significance

Once upon a time, in ancient India, Dhan Kuber ( the celestial god known for abundant wealth) had a gardener by the name Hem, who used to get Kubera, some immortal flowers from Manasarovar daily for worshipping Lord Shiva. Unfortunately, one day, Hem delayed getting him flowers for worship as Kuber was getting ready for the puja along with his wife.

So, he was cursed to be a leper by Kubera. Unable to bear this, Hem walked up to the ashram of Markandeya Rishi with great difficulty and pleaded with him for deliverance from this curse. The rishi advised him to perform yogini Ekadashi vrat as a result of which, Hem acquired a divine radiant form and left to the heavenly abode.

As per the ancient hindu scriptiures, Yogini Ekadashi is most effective in warding off diseases and various ailments of the body. This Ekadashi retains the devotees in pink of health and wellbeing. It allows redemption from sins and helps in achieving spiritual liberation. This day is marked for the worship of Lord Vishnu. This safeguards the devotee from all sorts of materialistic and spiritual problems. With the gradual practice of this vrat, one can experience devotion in its purest stat. This vrat ensures heavenly comforts for the devotee, while on earth and heavenly abode after death.

Yogini Ekadashi 2022: Dos and Don'ts

The puja and fasting for this Ekadashi commence on Dashami and continues through Dwadashi. Tamasic food should be given up and a sattvic diet should be consumed, this entire day. Indulging in physical pleasures is strictly proscribed. The devotee should encourage positive thoughts and pray for his well-being to Vishnu.

Following a saltless and grainless diet (wheat, barley, rice) should be the order of the day and remember to just drink enough water to hydrate yourself. The next day, at the hour of sunrise, the fast is broken and completed by lighting the lamp and distributing the prasad.

The concluding part of this Ekadashi requires you to donate whatever you wish, to poor brahmins. Never cut down a Peepal tree as it would have inauspicious results. The only way to ward off this sin is to perform the Yogini Ekadashi Vrat.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

