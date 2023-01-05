Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi And Lord Vishnu On Paush Purnima Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Paush Purnima, essentially a day for Lord Vishnu puja, is going to be celebrated on 6 January 2022, widely across the country. It is commonly believed amongst the devout folk that if any puja is done with dedication for Lord Vishnu , then they will be blessed with wish fulfilment.

On this full moon day, a fast is also observed. Worshipping Lord Vishnu, Moon and Goddess Lakshmi on this day enhances wealth happiness and prosperity. The scriptures advise us to follow certain rituals in order to please Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

For achieving happiness, good luck, and resolving monetary issues, follow these measures on Paush Purnima.

1. Rise early and cleanse yourself with a holy bath. To the bathing water, add a few drops of Ganges.

2. Decorate the main gate of the house with mango tendrils and arrange Ashoka leaves on the doors of the house. It placates Goddess Lakshmi as she feels welcome in this setup.

3. Since the day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, devotees must observe all the rituals and fast on this day by doing which the troubles of life vanish from the devotee's life.

4. Taking the vow of fasting, worship Lakshmi-Narayan with Kumkum, Turmeric, Flowers, Fruits, Sweets, Panchamrit, and Naivedya. Read the vrat Katha and perfrom bhajan keertan of Lord Satnarayan. By worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on a full moon night, Goddess Lakshmi will reside permanently in your house.

5. According to the belief, for the successful completion of the fast on Purnima day, a monolithic lamp should be lit with ghee for Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi till the fasting gets over.

6. Deepa dana or donating a lamp to the deserving is also considered an auspicious activity. To please Lord Vishnu, a lamp should be lit in the evening in front of the main door, a Vishnu temple, a banyan tree or near the Tulsi.

7. One should worship the full moon on this day by offering Arghya made of a mixture of sugar and rice in raw milk. It destroys all troubles.

8. Bhajans and Jagarans are also observed by chanting Lord Vishnu's name the whole night as it is believed that it will remove suffering.

9. Lastly story of Lord Satyanarayana On the full moon day, the story of Satyanarayan should be read as much as you can and if you are unable to manage that, then get it read by someone and hear it fully. This will fulfil your wishes.

10. By performing these rituals, the financial prospects are enhanced.

11. Drawing a swastika on the door so that Goddess Lakshmi arrives in the house.

12. Charities performed on this day guarantee the benefits of performing Ashwamedh Yagya. See that you donate as much as you can within your capacity, with devotion to achieve the benefits, and focus on the needy and the poor while donating as it brings on affluence.

13. Place 11 pennies near the idol of Mahalakshmi after you complete the worship rituals and the meditation procedure. And then wish for wealth and apply turmeric tilak to the idol of Goddess Lakshmi. The next morning, fold these pennies in a red-coloured cloth, tie them up and place them in the vault. This will ensure a steady flow of income and money gradually.

14. On the full moon day, install Kuber Yantra, Lakshmi Yantra, and Vyapar Yantra in the temple and worship Goddess Lakshmi as per rituals. Offer pink-coloured flowers to her telling her she holds them very dear.

