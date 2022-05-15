Why Is Lord Hanuman Also Referred To As Bajarangbali? Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Tuesday (Mangalvar) is the day prescribed for Hanuman Puja. Astrologically and as per traditional beliefs. Hanuman is the presiding deity for Tuesday. Devotees are usually seen to start any Hanuman vrat on Tuesday as it augurs well for them. Fasting is also observed to appease Hanuman.

By performing special remedies that are based on hanuman puja and mantra, one would be relieved of mangal dosha and other doshas. He is known to be the only god that challenged Bhagwan Shani and won over him. Leaping across the mighty ocean to do the impossible feat, of bringing Sita successfully from the clutches of Ravana, he proved that he was invincible. He is fondly called Sankat mochan. Let us now try to understand the mystery behind the name Bajrangbali.

Bajrangbali Or Vajraangabali?

There is a widespread belief that Hanuman cannot die, and he still manifests his presence wherever the Ramnam is recited. Hanuman blesses scores of people even today and they are living proofs of favours received from Hanuman. Hanuman is also known by several names that highlight his divine characteristics. For many, the mere utterance of the name Bajrangbali is a hair-raising experience.

Are you aware of the legend that explains how Hanuman came to be called Bajrangbali? Bajrangbali is a colloquial way of pronouncing the word " Vajraanga Bali" which is Vajra anga and Bali put together. Vajra means diamond, anga means the body limbs, and Bali means powerful. together it means that vajraanga bali is someone whose body is as powerful and strong as a diamond. How did Hanuman come to be known as Bajrangbali? There are two stories behind this, each with its own interpretation of the name Bajrangbali.

Legends And Stories Associated With Lord Hanuman

Maruti was the son of God Vayu. During his formative years, he was mischief personified. One day, as he sat gazing at the sun, an uncontrollable urge to eat the sun (he mistook the sun to be a delicious fruit), overpowered him. He flew the entire distance upwards due to his supernatural powers and finally reached the sun. Indra, the commander of the army of the devas, suspecting Maruti to be a demon who had come to challenge the sun, threw his vajrayudha on him to stop him in his tracks. Hanuman collapsed on the earth with his face directly upon a solid boulder. This left the young Maruti with a dent in his cheek.

Hanu means (swollen) cheek, 'man' means 'the one who has it'. So, he came to be known as Hanuman. As Hanuman fell directly onto the ground his consciousness slipped and lay motionless. His father, Vayu, was tremendously hurt about Indra's wrongdoing, blew all the air into himself from the world. As the living beings gasped and begged for air to breathe, the entire set of Devatas rushed to Vayu and begged his forgiveness. Vayu blew back the air into the universe for which Indra apologized to Vayu profusely. Then, Vayu was finally pleased.

Indra blessed him with immunity from all weapons, thus giving him a powerful body. Other deities were immensely pleased with him and blessed him with speed, wisdom, freedom from death, and so on. Lord Brahma granted hanuman with eight siddhi and nine types of bhaktis or devotion and granted him the most powerful boon that he would not be scathed by even brahmastra, the most lethal weapon. Although Vajrayudha has the power to kill even the most ferocious demons, it just succeeded in lending a minor blow to the face of the young Hanuman. So Maruti proved that he had a body that was so strong, that it could withstand the vajrayudha. Hence overall, he was named Vajraangabali or Bajrangbali.

This is the most widespread and popular story that is behind Bajrangbali Lord Hanuman.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

