    Onam Festival 2019: The Origin Of Thripunithura Athachamayam

    By

    Thripunithura Athachamayam marks the beginning of the Onam festival and also celebrates the victory of the deceased king of Kochi. Every year, a parade takes place and folk art forms like Kummati, Kolkali, Theyyam, Kummi, Kathakali, Mayilattom, Karakattom etc. are performed in the parade.

    Origin Of Thripunithura Athachamayam

    A lot of stories are associated with the origin of Athachamayam. One story says that Athachamayam celebrates the victory of the king of Kochi against the Zamorin of Kozhikode.

    Traditionally, the festivities begin with the representatives of the royal family hoisting the Atham flag followed by a procession around the streets of Thripunithura town, which is lead by a person dressed as Lord Mahabali.

    The people in the procession wear different costumes made of silk in shades of yellow. Masks are worn in different colours for different characters.

    The Kochi Maharaja is accompanied by representatives of all communities during Athachamayam, which include a priest from Karingachira Church, the head priest of the mosque, Nettur Thangal, and Chembil Arayan, a representative of the fisherfolk.

    During the Athachamayam festival, the streets are lined up with stalls where vendors sell a variety of religious items. Food stalls are also set up.

    Onam 2019: Date, Significance And How It Is Celebrated

    Read more about: onam 2019 festival athachamayam
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
