Just In
- 27 min ago Sahher Bambba Is The Latest Fashion Inspiration All Millennials Need
-
- 42 min ago Paralysis: Types, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment
- 53 min ago Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Gives Us Jet-Setting Jacket Goals
- 1 hr ago Teachers Day 2019: How Students And Teachers Can Develop A Healthy Student-Teacher Relationship
Don't Miss
- Education ICAR AIEEA 2020 Important Dates Announced
- Technology PUBG Addiction: 19-Year-Old Suffers Stroke After Continuous Gameplay
- News Medicine company whose negligence affected children with ‘werewolf syndrome' has supplier in India
- Automobiles Ashok Leyland Becomes First CV Manufacturer With BS-VI Certification For Its Heavy Trucks Range
- Movies Prabhas Was Warned By SS Rajamouli Against Doing A Film Like Saaho?
- Finance Govt, LIC Infuse Over Rs 9,000 Crore Into IDBI Bank
- Sports India vs West Indies: Report card of India players: Bumrah, Vihari sparkle; Rahul, Pujara stutter
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Onam Festival 2019: The Origin Of Thripunithura Athachamayam
Thripunithura Athachamayam marks the beginning of the Onam festival and also celebrates the victory of the deceased king of Kochi. Every year, a parade takes place and folk art forms like Kummati, Kolkali, Theyyam, Kummi, Kathakali, Mayilattom, Karakattom etc. are performed in the parade.
Origin Of Thripunithura Athachamayam
A lot of stories are associated with the origin of Athachamayam. One story says that Athachamayam celebrates the victory of the king of Kochi against the Zamorin of Kozhikode.
Traditionally, the festivities begin with the representatives of the royal family hoisting the Atham flag followed by a procession around the streets of Thripunithura town, which is lead by a person dressed as Lord Mahabali.
The people in the procession wear different costumes made of silk in shades of yellow. Masks are worn in different colours for different characters.
The Kochi Maharaja is accompanied by representatives of all communities during Athachamayam, which include a priest from Karingachira Church, the head priest of the mosque, Nettur Thangal, and Chembil Arayan, a representative of the fisherfolk.
During the Athachamayam festival, the streets are lined up with stalls where vendors sell a variety of religious items. Food stalls are also set up.
Onam 2019: Date, Significance And How It Is Celebrated