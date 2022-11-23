Vivah Panchami 2022: Reasons Why Hindu Marriages Banned On Lord Ram And Sita Marriage Day Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

According to the Hindu calendar, Vivah Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Margshirsh. This day is considered very important in Hinduism because Lord Rama and Mother Sita got married on this day. That's why it was called Vivah Panchami and every year the marriage ceremony of Ram-Sita is celebrated on this day. This year Vivah Panchami is on Monday, 28 November 2022.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Date And Time

This year Vivah Panchami will fall on Monday, 28 November 2022.

The beginning of Panchami Tithi starts on 27 November 2022 at 4:25 pm.

The Panchami Tithi ends on 28 November 2022 at 1:35 pm.

Why Are Marriages Not Performed On Vivah Panchami?

Lord Rama and Sita were married on the day of Panchami, a momentous event that is celebrated as a festival all over India. On the day of the Vivah Panchami festival, devotees sing in chorus, the holy bhajans and songs of Lord Shri Rama at home as well as in temples. Vrat Kathas are read and heard and plays staged that depict the life of Lord Rama and Sita. Vivah Panchami is a popular Hindu festival, which also happens to be the wedding anniversary of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Sita.

In India, particularly in an arranged marriage setup, parents can be very particular about the choice of the groom for their daughters as they intend it to be a one-time affair that should actually succeed.

There is a belief that only if stars align of both bride and groom, there is a higher chance that the marriage will be successful. This is the reason why horoscopes are compared and matched beforehand and only if the result comes positive, marriage dates get finalised between two families. Also, there is a shubh muhurat for the weddings to take place, which is strictly followed.

However, Vivah Panchami is not deemed suitable to conduct auspicious occasions like marriages. It is better to avoid the Panchami for marriage as Lord Rama and Sita after their marriage had to suffer untold agonies and sorrows. So this is the thought behind the decision that girls should not be married on this day. Know more about this day.

Vivah Panchami 2022: Legend

Sita, the foster daughter of Janaka, the King of Mithila, spent 14 years exiled in the impenetrable jungles along with her husband Lord Rama. Life proved insufferable for her, when she was abducted by Ravana, the King of Lanka. She surmounted all these troubles in the presence of Lord Rama and finally returned to Ayodhya. Again, struck by the unpredictable hands of fate, she had to give birth to her twins in the forest, in the hermitage of sage Valmiki. The children too were brought up in the hermitage. These incidents justify the fear that is deeply rooted in the minds of people that Goddess Sita was doomed after her marriage on Vivah Panchami. Hence, this day is strictly avoided for marriage celebrations. Worshipping Sita and Rama on this day puts an end to all marital problems whereas this day in itself is considered inauspicious for marriage.

Vivah Panchami is the marriage anniversary of Lord Shri Ram, but it is not considered to be an auspicious dayfor conducting marriages. However, this day is extremely auspicious for completing any other kind of tasks, pujas and rituals. The girl's married life will be put to untold suffering if she ever marries on this day.

Even If marriages conducted on this day are not destined to succeed, the worship done on this day opens new opportunities in your life. Moreover, it augurs well for marital life in the case of married couples.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 14:30 [IST]