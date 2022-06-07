Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legend, History, Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

The 10-day festival of Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Varada Vinayaka Chaturthi, means (God who is prepared to give any boon) and is celebrated at the national level every year. It was Shivaji Maharaj who, to encourage devotion in people, introduced this festival in a grand mannerin 1803. When the British banned political assemblies, Bal Gangadhar Tilak restored the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is usually a 10-day long affair that starts on the Shukla paksha Chaturthi (fourth day of the waxing moon) in the month of Bhadrapada according to the Indian calendar. Ganesh Chaturthi festival ends on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, the fourteenth day of Bhadrapada Shukla paksha. Read on to know more about this festival.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Date and Time

The Sunrise begins at 6:12 am on 31 August 2022. Sunset occurs at 06:41 pm on 31 August 2022. Chaturthi tithi begins at 3:33 pm on 30 August 2022. Chaturthi tithi closes at 3:23 pm on 31 August 2022. Madhyanha Ganesha puja muhurta is between 11:12 am to 1:42 pm on 31 August 2022. The time to avoid moonsighting is between 9:29 am to 9:21 pm.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Puja Rituals

At the start of the festival, idols are placed either on altars at homes or in outside tents. Ganesha idol is made of clay and paints. In certain places, they use plaster of Paris and turmeric to make the idol. Firstly, Pranaprathistha is done by invoking Lord Ganesha into the idol by chanting the mantras. Sandal pastes and Kumkum are now applied to the idol. Shhodashopachara, or the 16 ways of puja rituals. The ritual should be performed in the afternoon as Lord Ganesha's birth is believed to have occurred between 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Modak, a traditional delicacy is made up of coconut and jaggery. Along with these, Durva and red flowers are used to worship Ganesha. Ideally, 21 modaks and 21 durva are used during the puja. On the eleventh day, the idol is taken out on a rath yatra, accompanied by traditional singing and dancing to the beat of drums. Crackers are burst during this journey as well. Once the idol reaches the bank of the river, puja is done with coconut and flowers. Huge crowds gather at the visarjan ceremony for Lord Ganesha. He is considered to be an avatar of both Vishnu and Shiva. This same procedure is observed on a small scale by all devotees at home. Visarjan or immersion is done only on certain days (3, 5, and 7) after the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Cultural festivals and dance drama events are held to commemorate the event.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Legend Associated With This Day

It's important, not to look at the moon during the Chaturthi as it is inauspicious. It supposedly brings curses, accusations, and dishonour from people in society. So, a certain mantra is taught on this occasion to avert this happening. Once Lord Krishna, who unknowingly looked up at the moon on the Chaturthi day, had to suffer slanderous accusations. So, it is best not to view the moon, in the sky on this day.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: History and Significance

Ganesh, is the symbol of knowledge, wisdom, and strength. was actually created by Goddess Parvati to guard the area where she was taking bath. Using sandal paste for this purpose, she created this mighty warrior whom even devas could not face. During Ganesha's tussle with Lord Shiva, the former's head, was accidentally chopped by Shiva's Trishul. To pacify Parvati, Lord shiva recreated Lord Ganesha by fixing the head of a baby elephant on Ganesha's body. Lord Shiva also blessed Ganesha that he should be worshipped at the beginning of any ritual or puja.

