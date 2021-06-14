Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

As per the Hindu calendar, there are two Chaturthi tithis every month. Both Chaturthi tithis are dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The one falling during the waning phase of the moon also known as Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi while the one falling during the waxing phase of the moon or during the Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi. This year in the month of June, the Vinayaka Chaturthi will be observed on 14 June 2021.

Today we are here to tell you more about the Vinayaka Chaturthi falling in June 2021. Scroll down to read on.

Also read: Mantras Of Lord Ganesha To Chant And Seek His Blessings

Date And Muhurta

The Chaturthi tithi during the Shukla Paksha in June 2021 began at 09:40 PM on 13 June 2021. The Chaturthi tithi will end at 10:34 PM on 14 June 2021. The devotees of Lord Ganesha will be worshipping the deity on 14 June 2021 as the puja begins only after the sunrise.

The puja muhurta for Vinayaka Chaturthi will be from 10:58 AM on 14 June 2021 to 13:45 PM on the same date. Those who are willing to observe a fast for Vinayaka Chaturthi will be observing a day-long fast on 14 June 2021.

Rituals

On this day, devotees wake up early and freshen up.

They then clean their houses along with the place where they worship and take a bath.

After this, they need to lighten a Diya and bathe the idol of Lord Ganesha using Ganga Jal.

In case, you don't have any idol of Lord Ganesha, you can sprinkle Ganga Jal on the deities' pictures.

After this, wrap a clean and/or new cloth around Lord Ganesha.

Apply sindoor (vermillion) to Lord Ganesha and offer Druva grass to Him.

It is said Lord Ganesha fulfills the wishes of those who offer Druva grass along with prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Offer Bhog items to Lord Ganesha. You can include modak, ladoos, sweets, fruits and porridge in the Bhog.

Chant the mantras of Lord Ganesha and meditate for some time.

In case, you are willing to observe a fast on this day, make resolutions for the same and observe the fast with dedication, purity and chastity.

Perform the aarti and seek His blessings.

Distribute the prasad among children, loved ones, the elderly and poor people.

Significance

Lord Ganesha is believed to be the Lord of wisdom, knowledge and the remover of obstacles.

He is also believed to be the God of fortune.

People worship Lord Ganesha before beginning any venture, important and/or auspicious work.

People worship Lord Ganesha to get rid of the obstacles and problems in their lives.

Though Vinayaka Chaturthi falls in every month, the one falling in the month of Bhadrapada has utmost importance and is known as Ganesha Chaturthi.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 14:27 [IST]