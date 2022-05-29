Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legend, History And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Vat Savitri Vrat is based on a saga of true love and determination of a forlorn woman, who had lost her husband to the whims of fate. She travelled beyond the earthly world to release the soul of her deceased husband from the clutches of the Hindu god of death, Yama, and bring him back to life. True love in her case, had transcended the earthly realms to achieve the impossible. Her sacrifice immortalized her in the eyes of Indians and the ancient sacred lore.

Women gradually took to performing the Vat Savitri Vrat, which had been performed by Savitri for the revival and well-being of her husband. This vrat is also named Vat Amavasya. Scroll down to know more about the Savitri Vrat.

Vat Savitri Vrat: Date And Time

The festival is celebrated twice a year, according to the Hindu Calendar. - Amanta and Purnimanta. Purnimanta calendar is followed by the northern states whereas Amanta is followed by the southern states. However, both days occur in the month of Jyeshtha. This year, the Vat Purnima Vrat will be performed on 13 June 2022 in South India. Purnima tithi begins at 09:02 pm on 13 June and the Purnima tithi ends at 05:21 pm on 14 June.

Vat Purnima Vrat 2022: Puja Rituals

This is the festival for the married women and the vrat katha for this festival is taken after the life and story of the true love of the royal couple, Satyavan and Savitri. Savitri even today represents the ideal of true womanhood. The vrat details are as follows:

On the first day (Thrayodashi) of the fast, apply the sesame paste and amla (Indian gooseberry),

consume the Banyan roots during Vat Savitri Vrat,

if the Banyan tree is not close by, just paint it on a piece of wood or plate using turmeric or sandalwood paste. Continue to worship it for three continuous days,

on the fourth day of the fast, wake up in the early hours and take a ritual bath,.

place the idols of Satyavan-Savitri and Yama below the banyan tree,

wear a wedding attire, vermillion and jewellery, pray to the banyan tree and Savitri, who is the deity for this vrat,

sprinkle some vermillion on the tree and tie sacred threads in red and yellow colours, around the tree trunk. Take 7 rounds around the Banyan tree and offer your heartfelt prayers,

break the fast on the Purnima day by consuming prasad which is prepared by mixing wet pulses, mango, jack fruits, banana, and lemon.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: Legend Associated With This Day

King Ashvapati and his queen were childless, for a long time. After a dedicated penance, to Lord sun, they were blessed with a girl child who was named Savitri. The girl surprisingly was ascetically inclined even during her growing years. Unable to find a match for her, the parents allowed her to look out for a husband. During the groom search, she found the exiled blind king Dyumatsena and his charming son Satyavan in the dense forest. She expressed a desire to marry Satyavan. However, Maharshi Narad intervened and predicted a fatal danger to Satyavan's life after marriage. He foretold that the prince will die within a year of marrying Savitri. Savitri was blinded in love and concern and her humane instincts got the better of her at that moment. Willfully, she moved along with her husband to the forests and started living the life of a mendicant, relinquishing all royal comforts.

Time flew without notice and the couple had spent almost a year of wedded bliss. That fateful day arrived. Savitri began the fast, in the morning and later followed her husband to the forest. Death approached Satyavan and he collapsed to death while chopping the wood. Yama, the god of death, arrived at the scenario to take away Satyavan. Savitri decided to follow Yama till he returned her husband's soul back to her.

After three days and nights, Lord Yama gave in and asked Savitri for any three wishes that he will grant for her. Savitri, clever as she was, asked Yama to restore her husband's lost empire, and the vision to her blinded father-in-law. She did not give up on her sojourn at this point. Yama greatly perplexed decided to grant her another boon. This time, Savitri asked for progeny from Satyavan. Yama, who was at his wit's end, granted her immediately what she requested of him. As a result of her Tapasya, Satyavan rose from the dead and retrieved his lost empire including the lost vision of his blind father. Since this day, this saga of Savitri has inspired millions of Hindu women to follow her.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: History And Significance

If you are wishing for fortune, well-being, long life and prosperity of your husband as well as for undisturbed peace in marital life, this vrat can guarantee the ultimate solution. Women pledge loyalty to their husbands during this vrat and pray that they will be united with their husbands in the next birth as well. Savitri Vrat is the ultimate symbol of commitment and dedication that a woman can display towards achieving long lasting marital bliss.

The Vat or Banyan tree represents the holy trinity- Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Vat Savitri vrat begins two days before the Amavasya or Purnima in the Jyeshta month. This vrat, if followed judiciously, is believed to bring good luck and fortune to the husband of the worshipping woman.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

Story first published: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 6:00 [IST]