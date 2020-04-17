Varuthini Ekadashi 2020: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of The Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Varuthini Ekadashi is the third Ekadashi in a Hindu year. Every year, the festival is observed on the Krishna Paksha's Ekadashi in the month of Baisakh. This Ekadashi is dedicated to the Vaman incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Therefore, the festival holds great importance among the Hindus. This year the date falls on 18 April 2020. So let us discuss the Muhurta, rituals and significance of the festival.

Muhurta Of Varuthini Ekadashi

The Ekadashi tithi will begin at 08:03 pm on 17 April 2020 and will stay till 10:17 PM on 18 April 2020. During this muhurta, devotees can observe the fast and worship Lord Vishnu. They can break their fast on Parana which falls on 19 April 2020. The muhurta for Parana will be from 05:51 am to 08:27 am. Breaking fast during this muhurta can be beneficial for those who will be observing fast of Varuthini Ekadashi.

Rituals

● If you are observing the Varuthini Ekadashi fast, then you need to ensure that on Dashami i.e., the day before the Ekadashi, you consume food having no garlic and onions. It should be Satvik (pure).

● On Ekadashi, you need to wake up early in the morning and freshen up.

● After this, take a holy bath early in the morning and wear clean clothes.

● Take Sankalp for observing the fast and worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day.

● Worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess Of Wealth and Luxury and also the wife of Lord Vishnu.

● Keep remembering Lord Vishnu and chant the mantras to please him.

● During the evening, light Diya and perform aarti. Seek blessings from the deities and your elders.

● Try to stay awake and worship the deities throughout the night.

● You can break your fast the next day i.e., on Paran after taking bath, worshipping the deities and feeding Brahmins and needy people.

● Offer Dakshina to them and this is how your Puja will be complete.

Significance

● The word Varuthini has been derived from a Sanskrit word Varuthin which means Kavach (armour or say, protection).

● The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and his various forms, especially Vamana.

● Devotees believe that observing this Ekadashi can relieve them from all sorts of sins and evils.

● They believe observing a fast on this day can help them in attaining salvation and eternal peace.

● Those who observe fast on this day must not speak lies, consume non-veg or alcohol.