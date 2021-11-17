Just In
Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2021: Date, Parana Time, History And Significance
Vaikuntha Ekadashi is known as Mukkoti Ekadashi and devotees believe that Vaikuntha Dwaram or the gate of Lord's inner sanctum is opened on this day and one who observes fast on this day will attain salvation by going to Heaven.
According to the Hindu Calendar, it falls during the Dhanur solar month or Vhanurmasa. It is also known as Margazhi month in Tamil Calendar.
Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2021: Date, Time
Vaikuntha Ekadashi is observed according to the Solar Calendar and therefore it falls either in Margashirsha or in Pausha month in the Hindu Lunar calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, there might be none, one or two Vaikuntha Ekadashis in a year. Therefore, this year there will be no Vaikunta Ekadashi.
Next year, Vaikuntha Ekadashi will be observed on Thursday, January 13, 2022, and the Parana time will be on 14 January from 07:15 AM to 09:21 AM. The Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment is 10:19 PM. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin from 04:49 PM on Jan 12, 2022, and will end at 07:32 PM on Jan 13, 2022.
Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2021: History And Significance
Vaikuntha Ekadashi is also followed by a lot of people in Kerala and is known as Swarga Vathil Ekadashi in Malayalam Calendar. It is also an important day for Tirumala Venkateshwara Temple at Tirupati and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam.
Parana is observed on this day which means breaking the fast and is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. It is said that the Parana has to be done within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Not doing Parana within Dwadashi is similar to an offence is what devotees believe. Also, there is a belief that doing it during Hari Vasara is not advised and one must wait till it gets over. For those who don't know, Hari Vasaea is the first one-fourth duration of Dwadashi tithi.
Devotees believe that the best time to break the fast is Paratahkal and one must avoid doing it after Madhyahna. Ekadashi fasting is observed by devotees on both days who are ardent devotees of Lord Vishu and seek His love and affection. Also, some suggest that the Ekadashi fasting has to be done on two consecutive days and that Smartha with family members must observe the fast on the first day itself. The second one is specifically for Sanyasis, widows and those who want moksha.