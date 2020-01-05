Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2020: Know About The Date, Time And Significance Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is an important day for devotees of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated on Ekadashi (the 11th day) of Shukla Paksha (also known as the waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Pausha, a month according to the Hindu calendar. This year the day will be observed on 6 January 2020. Devotees, especially those who have faith in Lord Vishnu will be observing a strict fast and worshipping Lord Vishnu.

Continue reading to know about the date, time and significance of this Ekadashi.

Date And Timings Of Vaikuntha Ekadashi

The timings for Vaikuntha Ekadashi will begin at 11:36 pm on 5 January 2020 and will remain till 12:32 on 7 January 2020. Devotees can observe fast during this period and worship Lord Vishnu.

The Muhurta (auspicious time) for Parana (when a fast can be broken) is from 06:35 am to 07:50 am.

Significance Of Vaikuntha Ekadashi

There are a total of 24 Ekadshis in a year and legends believe that the benefit of observing fast on Vaikuntha Ekadashi is equal to observing fast on the remaining 23 Ekadashis.

Devotees have a belief that observing Vaikuntha Ekadashi can help in getting rid of their sins and attain the path of enlightenment.

Devotees believe that the gateway of Lord Vishnu's abode which is also known as 'Vaikuntha Dwaram' opens up on this day.

According to legends those who observe this fast and follow abstinence and discipline can reach Vaikuntha and won't have to face any miseries of life.

Hindus consider this as one of the most important days for worshipping the Lord Vishnu. In the southern parts of India, this festival is known as 'Mukkoti Ekadashi'. However, people in Kerala call it 'Swargavathil Ekadashi'.

On this day, several people conduct Yahnas and Puja in their homes or in the temple premises.

People also chant sacred Mantras and Bhajans to please Lord Vishnu.

Temples like 'Tirumala Venkateswar' in Tirupati, 'Sri Rajagopalswamy Temple' at Srirangam and 'Mahalakshmi Temple' at Gubbi are open for the public to have Darshan of their deity.

Temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu across the world organise various Kirtan and Puja for people observing this Ekadashi fast.