January 2020: Auspicious Dates For Hindu Marriages This Month

In India, it is believed that at weddings too, stars can play an important role as marriages are considered auspicious in which two individuals take vows to share their lives with each other. This is the reason, many people prefer to carry out the wedding rituals on specific dates or days with the intention of blessing the couple with prosperity and marital bliss. So if you are planning to tie a knot this January then you can check out these auspicious dates:

15 January 2020, Wednesday

This is the first auspicious date for weddings in January 2020. The Muhurta (auspicious timing) starts from 05:09 am and ends at 05:44 pm. Nakshatra on this date will be Uttara Phalguni and it is said to bring love and marital bliss in one's married life. According to the Hindu Calendar on this date, the tithi will be Panchami and Shashthi.

16 January 2020, Thursday

This is the second auspicious wedding date this month. The Muhurta will begin at 05:02 pm and will end at 11:01 pm. The Nakshatra on this date will be Hasta. Couples getting married on this day will be able to have a good rapport with each other. The Tithi is Saptami on this date.

17 January 2020, Friday

If you are looking for a weekend to get married in January, then this could be your wedding date. The Nakshatra will be Swati and the tithi on this date according to the Hindu Calendar will be Ashtami and Navmi. The Muhurta will be from 09:43 pm to 05:12 am.

20 January 2020, Monday

Another auspicious date for marriage according to the Hindu tradition is on 20 January 2020. The day is Monday and the Nakshatra will be Anuradha. Legends believe that this Nakshatra will be blessing the couples with dedication and commitment. The Muhurta on this date will begin at 05:14 am and will end at 08:00 pm. The tithi will be Ekadashi.

29 January 2020, Wednesday

The last Wednesday of the month will yet another auspicious date for marriage. The Muhurta will be from 08:44 pm to 05:22 am (30 January 2020). The Nakshatra will be Uttara Bhadrapada. The tithi will be Panchami. The couples getting married on this day will have a sense of dedication and commitment to their partner.

30 January 2020, Thursday

This is the last auspicious date for marriages in the month of January 2020. The Muhurta on this date will begin at 05:22 am and will end at 05:23 am on 31 January 2020. The Nakshatra will be Uttara Bhadrapada and Revati whereas the tithi will be Panchami and Shashthi.