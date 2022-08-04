Triyuginarayan Temple: How To Reach, Time To Visit, History, Significance And Architecture Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Built by Adi Shankaracharya, around the same time as the Badrinath Temple, in a similar architectural style, in tHimachal Pradesh, the temple of Triyuginarayan, stands aloft, as a witness to the countless historical episodes that swept through the passage of time.

Very popular off late, as an ideal wedding destination, this temple is situated in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. Known widely for its mystical ponds and the Akhand Dhuni, which is believed to have been burning from the primordial times, the temple is built at 1,980 metres above sea level, around 1200 years ago. Let us read on to find out more about this destination.

Also called Akhand Dhuni temple, the Triyuginarayan' is made up of three words. This is how this place got its name, i.e., Triyuginarayan with Tri meaning three, and Yugi meaning epochs, and Narayan as a synonym for Lord Vishnu. Triyuginarayan in Rudraprayag district is at a distance of 27 km from Kedarnath. It is 13 km from Gaurikund and 10 km from Sonprayag. The Triyuginarayan temple is located at the confluence of the Sone-Ganga and Mandakini rivers in the Rudraprayag district.

Triyuginarayan Temple: History

According to the Hindu mythology, the goddess Parvati, who was the daughter of Himalayas, married Lord Shiva in her first incarnation as Sati, who had sacrificed her life in the burning homa fire as a response to her father's hurting remarks about her husband Lord Shiva. She later took rebirth as Goddess Parvati and became Lord Shiva's consort again, by performing years of tough austerities.

Finally, Lord Shiva relented and promised marriage to Parvati. As per the local legends, it was Lord Brahma who performed the priestly services whereas Lord Vishnu carried out all his ritualistic obligations as her brother. A stone named Brahma Shila is placed exactly at the location where the divine couple sat during the occasion of their marriage.

Triyuginarayan Temple: Architecture

Temple has a sanctum that envelops a 2 feet silver idol of Lord Vishnu with his accompanying consort Lakshmi, and goddess of music and learning - Saraswati. the temple has idols of Badrinarayan, Sita Ramachandra and Kubera whose presence lend a holier aura to the temple. While the temple has beautiful idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati placed in a newlywed attire placed near the Dhuni, you can find the Shaligram Shila or Lord Vishnu with his Consort Goddess Lakshmi with Lord Ganesha accompanying them.

Triyuginarayan Temple: Akhand Dhuni

The meaning of 'Akhand' is eternal and 'Dhuni' means divine flame. Pilgrims who pay a visit, unfailingly carry with them pieces of samidha or the holy wood to be thrown in to this Akhand Dhuni. Right in front of the temple, we can see the holy fire that still burns in a Havana-Kund or Agni-Kund, a fireplace with four corners. Ashes are collected and taken to their respective homes, as a remembrance, and kept in a clean place so that the devotees get blessed with uninterrupted marital happiness. The couple who applies the holy ash, will be inseparably connected up to the next 7 lifetimes.

Triyuginarayan Temple: Holy Kunds

Have a cool refreshing dip that is allowed at one of the kunds,( Rudra Kund)- Rudra Kund, Vishnu Kund, Brahma Kund and Saraswati Kund that hold the flowing waters of Saraswati Ganga. They are a sight to behold, with their own mystical significance. There are four ponds or kunds, in which the celestials had taken a holy dip, before they attended the divine wedding. The source for these ponds, is the Saraswati River that emerged from Lord Vishnu's navel.

The water of these kunds is famous in their own right. Infertility is believed to be cured and fertility augmented by taking one dip in these waters with therapeutic properties. Rudra Kund is used for bathing, Brahma Kund for drinking water, Vishnu Kund for cleansing at the levels of body mind and soul and Saraswati Kund is meant for offering libations.

Triyuginarayan Temple: Why Get Married Here?

This place is a very well-liked wedding spot due to several reasons. The couples are allowed to parikrama around the sacred Dhuni and tie the knot in a most traditional style. This sacred site offers you the opportunity to tie the knot along with some traditional touch. Getting married in this surreal slice of heaven against the lush green backdrop and the snow-capped mountains feels like an out of the world experience. All this looks unrealistically real for our expectations.

If you like a touch of sanctity and tradition for your wedding to proceed ahead with, you can approach the authorities here for the next step. The state has a meticulous arrangement for the wedding planning services. For a more archaic touch, you can add Mangal Geet, and traditional menu of the Himachal as it gives you a more homely feeling. Overtime, the reputation has spread far and wide and finally it has turned out to be a favourite wedding spot for all the aspirants. The clientele has a long list of celebrities who got married here, in these sacred environs.

Triyuginarayan Temple: How To Reach And Where To Lodge?

This ancient and extremely sacred temple is situated at a distance of just 12 km from the holy town of Sonprayag which is also the last motor-able road leading up to the temple. There are some trekking routes arranged by the authorities for travellers' convenience a well.

For a comfortable stay, you can choose these clean, pretty and affordable lodging spots here. There are resorts and accommodations offering the rooms at around 500 INR for a room, with an added attraction of the balcony view rooms that allow you to savour the beauty of the thrilling landscape that envelops you from all corners.

Triyuginarayan Temple: When To Visit

Triyugi Narayan Temple is at indomitable altitude with considerably inclement weather conditions and hence choosing the right time for visit, becomes important. Best time to visit will be the summer time between October and March. Devotees usually flock in during this time. Climate is welcomingly pleasant at all times, at Summer, but winters are freezing and unbearable with a weather fluctuating between 0 degree and -15 degree Celsius.

Monsoons between July and September also feel rather cold and prone to heavy rains. This temple is open from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm daily. The entire region has extremely agriculture friendly and allows the plantation of apples, and stone fruits to grow in plenty.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image Sources: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 10:00 [IST]