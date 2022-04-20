Just In
Solar Eclipse April 2022: Surya Grahan Date, Timings in India, Sutak Kaal And Other Details
The first solar eclipse of this year is going to happen in the month of April itself and for those who are not familiar with the celestial occurrence, well, a Solar eclipse is an astronomical event when the moon passes between the Sun and the Earth precisely at the same time. But, for people belonging to the Hindu community, the occurrence of a solar eclipse or a lunar eclipse is not auspicious, especially when the Sutak period is valid. Scroll down the article to know the timing of the solar eclipse, whether it will be seen in India or if the Sutak period will be valid.
Solar Eclipse April 2022: Date And Time
The first solar eclipse of the year 2022 is going to happen on Saturday, 30 April. According to the Hindu calendar, on this day, there will be the new moon in the month of Vaishakh. This Amavasya will fall on Saturday and therefore, shanichari Amavasya Yoga will be formed. The first solar eclipse of the year which will be a partial eclipse, will start at 12:15 pm on 30 April and will continue till 04:07 pm.
Solar Eclipse April 2022: Will Surya Grahan Be Visible In India?
This year's first solar eclipse will be visible in the southwestern part of South America, Atlantic, Pacific Ocean and Antarctica. Solar eclipse will not be visible in India. Because of this, the Sutak period will also not be valid in the country. In the event of Sutak Kaal, any kind of Manglik work is stopped.
Further, the second solar eclipse of the year will take place on Tuesday, 25 October.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
