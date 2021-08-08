Just In
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Up to 60% off on Garden and Outdoor Items
- 13 hrs ago Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Exclusive Home Decor Items To Spice Up Your Decor!
- 17 hrs ago Nag Panchami 2021: Quotes And Wishes To Share
- 18 hrs ago What Is Cibophobia Or Fear Of Food? Types, Causes, Symptoms, Complications And Treatments
Don't Miss
- News 'Matter of deep regret': Pakistan regrets exclusion from Afghan debate at India-led UNSC
- Finance Yes Bank Revises Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits: Check New Rates Here
- Movies EXCLUSIVE! Naina Singh On Lucknow Girl Beating Cab Driver: Feminism Is Being Misunderstood In So Many Ways
- Technology Free Fire Rewards, Events, Vouchers: How To Get Them For Free
- Sports Tokyo Olympics: Kipchoge retains marathon gold in dominant style and delivers message of inspiration
- Education UP PGT Admit Card 2021 Released, Download At pariksha.up.nic.in
- Automobiles Volvo XC40 Recharge India Launch Postponed To 2022 Due To Semiconductor Shortage: Details
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Jammu & Kashmir In September
Shravan Shiva Puja 2021: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Materials To Perform Rudrabhishek
The month of Shravan or Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and according to the Hindu Calendar the whole month is considered to be auspicious to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. Devotees keep fasts and pray to Him to please God and seek Lord Shiva's blessings.
During Shravan month, all Mondays or Somwar(s) are considered highly auspicious and the fasts done during this period are known as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar Vrats. The fasting starts from the first Somwar of Sawan month and many devotees observe fasts of sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar. Further, all Tuesdays or Mangalwar of the Shravan month are dedicated to Goddess Parvati, who is the consort of Lord Shiva. Therefore, Tuesday's fasting during this month is known as Mangal Gauri Vrat.
According to a website Drik Panchang, The dates of the Shravan month differ based on what calendar is followed in a particular region. In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Amanta Lunar Calendar is followed while in North Indian states Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand Purnimanta Calendar is followed. Hence half of the Sawan Somwar dates differ in both calendars.
Puja Vidhi
The ritual or the puja vidhi includes showering the deity with sacred ingredients and water. This process is called Abhishek or Abhishekam. Also, the ritual performed to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva is called Rudrabhishek. These rituals are performed on special days such as Maha Shivratri, Masik Shivratri, Shravan Somwar or Pradosh Vrat days.
Scroll down the article to know about Shiva puja rituals and Rudrabhishek puja samagri list and vidhi.
Rudrabhishek Puja Samagri
To perform the Rudrabhishek, one will require the following items:
1. Turmeric Powder - 1 Packet
2. SandalWood Paste/Powder - 1 Packet
3. Kumkum - 1 Packet
4. Agarbatti (Incense Sticks) - 1 Packet
5. Camphor - 1 Packet
6. Betel Leaves/Nuts - 25 Betel Leaves/25 Betel Nuts
7. Garlands (Special) - 2 nos
8. Flowers - 4 Bunches
9. Fruits - 12 Bananas and 5 other Varieties
10. Coconuts - 10 nos
11. Garlands - 2 nos
12. Kalasa Vasthram - 1 Towel or 2 yards fabric
13. Honey - 1 Small Bottle
14. Milk - 2 Liters
15. Yogurt - 2 Cups
16. Paneer - 1 Bottle
17. Ghee - 1.5 kg
18. Viboothi - 1 Packet
19. Coins (Quarters) - 40
20. Sugar - 1 Packet
21. Sugar Candy (Misri/Kalakanda) - 1 Packet
22. Dothi - 1 nos
23. Saree - 1 nos
24. Naivedyam - As Required
25. Deepam (Lamp)
26. Oil for Deepam
27. Match Box
28. Cotton Wick for Deepam
29. Kalasam
30. Panchapathra Udharini
31. Small Trays- 2
32. Big Trays- 2
33. Small Cups- 5
34. Blankets- 2 nos
35. Paper Napkins
36. Paper Plates
37. Aluminium Foil