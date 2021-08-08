Shravan Shiva Puja 2021: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Materials To Perform Rudrabhishek Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

The month of Shravan or Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and according to the Hindu Calendar the whole month is considered to be auspicious to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. Devotees keep fasts and pray to Him to please God and seek Lord Shiva's blessings.

During Shravan month, all Mondays or Somwar(s) are considered highly auspicious and the fasts done during this period are known as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar Vrats. The fasting starts from the first Somwar of Sawan month and many devotees observe fasts of sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar. Further, all Tuesdays or Mangalwar of the Shravan month are dedicated to Goddess Parvati, who is the consort of Lord Shiva. Therefore, Tuesday's fasting during this month is known as Mangal Gauri Vrat.

According to a website Drik Panchang, The dates of the Shravan month differ based on what calendar is followed in a particular region. In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Amanta Lunar Calendar is followed while in North Indian states Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand Purnimanta Calendar is followed. Hence half of the Sawan Somwar dates differ in both calendars.

Puja Vidhi

The ritual or the puja vidhi includes showering the deity with sacred ingredients and water. This process is called Abhishek or Abhishekam. Also, the ritual performed to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva is called Rudrabhishek. These rituals are performed on special days such as Maha Shivratri, Masik Shivratri, Shravan Somwar or Pradosh Vrat days.

Scroll down the article to know about Shiva puja rituals and Rudrabhishek puja samagri list and vidhi.

Rudrabhishek Puja Samagri

To perform the Rudrabhishek, one will require the following items:

1. Turmeric Powder - 1 Packet

2. SandalWood Paste/Powder - 1 Packet

3. Kumkum - 1 Packet

4. Agarbatti (Incense Sticks) - 1 Packet

5. Camphor - 1 Packet

6. Betel Leaves/Nuts - 25 Betel Leaves/25 Betel Nuts

7. Garlands (Special) - 2 nos

8. Flowers - 4 Bunches

9. Fruits - 12 Bananas and 5 other Varieties

10. Coconuts - 10 nos

11. Garlands - 2 nos

12. Kalasa Vasthram - 1 Towel or 2 yards fabric

13. Honey - 1 Small Bottle

14. Milk - 2 Liters

15. Yogurt - 2 Cups

16. Paneer - 1 Bottle

17. Ghee - 1.5 kg

18. Viboothi - 1 Packet

19. Coins (Quarters) - 40

20. Sugar - 1 Packet

21. Sugar Candy (Misri/Kalakanda) - 1 Packet

22. Dothi - 1 nos

23. Saree - 1 nos

24. Naivedyam - As Required

25. Deepam (Lamp)

26. Oil for Deepam

27. Match Box

28. Cotton Wick for Deepam

29. Kalasam

30. Panchapathra Udharini

31. Small Trays- 2

32. Big Trays- 2

33. Small Cups- 5

34. Blankets- 2 nos

35. Paper Napkins

36. Paper Plates

37. Aluminium Foil

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, August 8, 2021, 6:00 [IST]