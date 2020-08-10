Shitala Satam 2020: Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Shitala Satam or Shitala Saptami is an important festival as per the Gujarati Calendar. People in Gujarat observe this day to worship and honour Goddess Shitala. It is believed that Goddess Shitala protects her devotees from measles and chickenpox. This year the festival will be observed on 10 August 2020. To know more about this festival, scroll down the article to read more.

Muhurat For Shitala Satam

Every year Shitala Satam is observed on the Saptami Tithi in the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. The day falls on the next day of Randhan Chhath or Balaram Jayanti. This year it will be celebrated on 10 August 2020. The Saptami tithi will begin at 06:42 am on 10 August 2020 and will stay till 09:06 am on 11 August 2020. The muhurat for Shitala Satam is from 06:42 am to 06:20 pm.

Rituals Of Shitala Satam

The rituals of Shitala Satam are quite similar to Basoda or Shitala Ashtami that is celebrated a day after the Holi in Northern parts of India. That means on this day, people do not cook any food. They consume the food prepared a day before i.e., on Balaram Jayanti. In addition to this, there are a few more rituals associated with Shitala Satam. Those are as:

On this day, devotees of Goddess Shitala bathe early in the morning. For this, they go to a nearby river or pond.

They make an idol of Goddess Shitala and decorate it with turmeric powder, vermillion, sandalwood paste and Kukum.

Those who are able to establish an idol of Gold can do the same.

Offer varieties of fruits along with the naivedyams, a sacred offering to Shitala Mata. You can also offer laddoos prepared from rice flour, ghee, jaggery and milk. People prepare these laddoos on Randhan Chhath itself.

Now either read or listen to the Shitala Mata Vrat Katha.

Now perform the aarti of the deity.

After the pooja is over, you can consume the food. As per traditions, on this day, people should consume food once in a day.

Significance

The word Shitala in Sanskrit means, the one that cools. Goddess Shitala is considered to be the one who protects her devotees from diseases and illnesses.

In Rajasthan and Gujarat, this festival is observed with full fervour and dedication.

Shitala Mata is considered to be one of the forms of Goddess Durga. It is believed that Goddess Shitala blesses her devotees with immunity and health.

On Shitala Satam, people in Rajasthan and Gujarat visit the temples of Goddess Shitala.

In many parts of India, Goddess Shitala is referred to as Shitala Maa or Shitala Mata.