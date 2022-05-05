Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Quotes, Teachings, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Adi Shankaracharya is considered one of the greatest saint, scholar, philosopher, teacher and most importantly a spiritual light. His knowlege and wisdom can be seen inhis incredible works. He is also known for his contribution towards Sanathan Dharma and saving it from degraded rituals. Therefore, his birth anniversary is known as Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti. According to the Hindu Calendar, the day falls on the Panchami tithi during waxing of moon in the Vaisakha month, which is usually April or May.

Even though there is a dispute among the scholars regarding the period during which Shankaracharya lived, but it is said that Adi Shankara was born in Kalady (which means 'beneath the feet'), Kerala during 788 CE. Many also believe that he disappeared when he was 32 in 820 CE. It was Sankaracharya who consolidated the doctrine of Advaita Vedanta, to send a peaceful message when the Hindu culture was getting eroded. Scroll down the article to know more about the date, time, quotes, teachings, history and significance associated with Adi Sankaracharya Jayanti.

Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022: Date, Time

This year in 2022, Friday, 06 May marks Adi Shankaracharya's 1234th Birth Anniversary. The Panchami tithi will begin at 10:00 am on 05 May 2022 and the Panchami Tithi will end at 12:32 on 06 May 2022.

Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022: History And Significance

Adi Shankaracharya is considered the reincarnation of Lord Shiva. It was he who established four Mathas (Ashrams) in the four corners of India to spread the teachings of Vedanta and revived the teachings of Upanishads.

He left his home in search of a Guru (teacher) at the age of eight and travelled across India in search of knowledge and wisdom. Some also say that he learned to read and write Sanskrit fluently at the age of two.

He had immense Vedic knowledge. There are numerous legends about him that are quite inspiring. He composed 72 devotional hymns and wrote 18 commentaries on famous scriptures including the Bhagavad Gita, the Brahma Sutras and 12 major Upanishads. Not just that, he has also authored 23 books which speak about the Advaita Vedanta philosophy. Some of the names include Vritti, Atma Bodha, Upadesa Sahasri, Viveka Chudamani, etc.

The famous Badrinath Temple was established by Adi Shankaracharya and was maintained by his own people, who are known as Nambudiris, who are the priests in the temple.

Shankaracharya Jayanti 2022: Quotes And Teachings

On the day of Shankaracharya Jayanti, devotees go to temples or visit religious places to get the blessings of Adi Shankara. Discussing his philosophical works, and teachings followed by prayers are done on this day. Apart from that events are also organised in schools, colleges and universities.

Teachings and Quotes of Adi Shankaracharya

"Like the appearance of silver in mother of pearl, the world seems real until the Self, the underlying reality, is realized."

"Even after the Truth has been realised, there remains that strong, obstinate impression that one is still an ego - the agent and experiencer. This has to be carefully removed by living in a state of constant identification with the supreme non-dual Self. Full Awakening is the eventual ceasing of all the mental impressions of being an ego."

"From a clear knowledge of the Bhagavad-gita, all the goals of human existence become fulfilled. Bhagavad-gita is the manifest quintessence of all the teachings of the Vedic scriptures."

"Do not look at anybody in terms of friend or foe, brother or cousin; do not fritter away your mental energies in thoughts of friendship or enemity. Seeking the Self everywhere, be amiable and equal-minded towards all, treating all alike."

"Curb your senses and your mind and see the Lord within your heart."

"The witness of the three states of consciousness [waking, dream and deep sleep] and of the nature of Existence-Consciousness-Bliss is the Self"

