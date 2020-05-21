Shani Jayanti 2020: Know Muhurta, Rituals & Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Shani Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shani (Saturn). He is known to be one of the sons of Lord Surya (Sun) and rewards or punishes people according to their deeds. Every year his birth anniversary is observed on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaisakh. This year the date falls on 22 May 2020. To know more about this day in detail, scroll down the article below to read more.

Muhuruta And Puja Timings

Every year the Shani Jayanti is celebrated on the Amavasya (new moon day) of Vaisakh month. This year the Amavasya tithi will begin at 09:35 pm on 21 May 2020 while it will end at 11:08 pm on 22 May 2020. During this time, devotees of Lord Shani can worship him and observe a fast. However, those who want to observe a fast will observe it on 22 May 2020.

Rituals For Shani Jayanti

On this day, devotees must wake up early in the morning and carry out their daily routine.

After this, they should clean their house and place of worship.

After taking a bath and wearing clean clothes, devotees should bathe the idol using Gangajal, oil or ghee.

Offer a necklace made up of Navratna, the 9 precious gems.

Now perform 'Tailabhishekam' which is an offering of oil to the idol. This will protect you from negative vibes and evil energies.

Pray to Lord Shani and seek forgiveness for your wrong deeds. You can also ask him to protect your family and guide you during the tough times.

Chant Shani Strotra after offering prayers. The Shani Strotra is said to have immense power.

People suffering from immense troubles can perform Havana or Yajna on this day.

After you are done with Puja, offer jaggery to ants.

If possible, donate black cloth, black sesame seeds or mustard oil to the poor people.

Significance Of Shani Jayanti

Lord Shai blesses one with a peaceful and prosperous life. He removes obstacles from one's life.

Devotees believe that Lord Shani has a great influence on one's life and therefore, they must pray to the deity.

Those who are suffering from Sadhesaati, a time period of seven and a half years that brings a lot of challenges, hardships and troubles in one's life, must worship Lord Shani on this day and seek his blessings.