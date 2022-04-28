Shani Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

In the Hindu Mythology, the planet Saturn is known as Lord Shani and to commemorate his birth anniversary, every year devotees celebrate Shani Jayanti. As per one religious belief, Lord Shani is the son of Lord Suryadev and is said to rule the planet Saturn and Saturday.

This day is observed on Amavaya Tithi in the month of Jyestha month as per the North Purnimant calendar. Apart from that, according to the South Indian Amavasyant calendar, Shani Jayanti falls on Amavasya Tithi during the month of Vaisakha. Let us know more about the Shani Jayanti 2022 date, time, puja rituals, worship method, history and significance.

Shani Jayanti 2022: Date, Time

This year, Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on Monday, 30 May 2022. Amavasya Tithi will begin at 14:54 on 29 May 2022. The Amavasya Tithi will end at 16:59 on 30 May 2022.

Shani Jayanti 2022: Puja Rituals

On the day of Shani Jayanti, the devotees wake up early in the morning and cleanse themselves by taking holy bath. They keep fast to please Lord Shani and visit the temples dedicated to Him. Their is a belief that Lord Shani believes in fair justice and blesses his devotee with good luck and fortune. Also, people believe that if Lord Shani's blessings is not part of one's life then one will not get desired results despite doing hard work.

Apart from this there are some rituals associated with this day. Check out the worship method that you can follow on Shani Jayanti.

The most important part of Shani Jayanti is organising yagya, shani shanti puja, havan and performing pujas on saturdays.

The pujas can be done either in the Shani temple or Navgraha temples in your locality.

The idol of Lord Shani is cleaned using oil, Ganga jal, panchamrit at your home or in the temple.

Lord Shani idol is then decorated with nauratnahaar (necklace of nine precious gems)

Observing all the rituals, puja is performed on thi day and Shani Strotra and Shani Path is read to seek His blessings.

Donating and charitable activities hold immense significance on this day. Therefore, one needs to donate mustard oil, black clothes, black til (sesame) to the needy to live a life free of hurdles.

Homam is also performed by a priest to complete the puja on this day.

Shani Jayanti 2022: History And Significance

Shani Jayanti is also known as Shanishchara Jayanti and Sani Jayanthi and holds immense significance for people belonging to the Hindu community. This festival is very popular in Madhya Pradesh. Some popular temples of Shani Dev in India are Thirunallar Shani Temple and Kokilavan Dham Sani Dev Temple where many devotees visit the deity to get his blessings. Ceremonies such as Shani Tailabhishekam and Shani Shanti Puja are performed on this day to lessen or remove the effect of Shani Dosha or Sade Sati in one's horoscope.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:00 [IST]