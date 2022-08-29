Just In
September 2022: Auspicious Dates For Housewarming, Purchasing Vehicles, Mundan, Namkaran And More
September is the time for transition and to prepare yourself for further progress and achievements. It is time to focus within, on your inner strength, harnessing which you will be able to achieve more. First of all, you should be all geared up for success and use the power of your will to effect changes in your approach and the way you work so that success crowns your efforts.
Suggest to yourself that you will do well and make the most of your ideas that come in good stead throughout your journey towards success. Life would be comfortable if you reconsidered your strategies and oriented them in the right channel.
We have curated a detailed list of the most auspicious days related to housewarming, purchasing vehicles, child naming ceremony, mundan ceremony, namkaran, bhumi pujan, property registration and more to choose from, for celebrating your happy moments in the ninth month of 2022, September. Read on.
Auspicious Dates For Grihapravesh In September 2022:
Nakshatra: Anuradha
Start date and time: Friday, 02 September, 11:47 pmM
End time: Saturday, 03 September 06:12 am
Nakshatra: Chitra
Start date and time: Wednesday, 28 September 06:12 am
End time: Wednesday, 28 September 06:14 am
Nakshatra: Anuradha
Start date and time: Friday, 30 September at 05:13 am
End time: Friday, 30 September at 10:35 pm
September 2022: Auspicious Dates To Purchase Vehicles
- 01 September 2022, Thursday: Muhurat: 05:59 am to 12:12 am, Sep 02; Nakshatra: Swati; Tithi: Panchami, Shashthi
- 08 September 2022, Thursday: Muhurat: 06:02 am to 09:02 pm: Nakshatra: Shravana, Dhanishtha; Tithi: Trayodashi
- 9 September 2022, Friday: Muhurat: 06:07 pm to 06:03 am, Sep 10; Nakshatra: Shatabhisha; Tithi: Purnima
- 28 September 2022, Wednesday: Muhurat: 06:12 am to 01:27 am, Sep 29; Nakshatra: Swati; Tithi: Tritiya
- 30 September 2022, Friday: Muhurat: 06:13 am to 04:19 am, Oct 01; Nakshatra: Anuradha; Tithi: Panchami, Shashthi
September 2022: Auspicious Dates For Mundan
- Starts on 01 September2022, 07:43 am-12:19 pm to 14:38 pm-16:42 pm
- Starts on 03 September 2022, 07:35 am-14:30 pm
- Starts on 04 September 2022, 07:32 am-12:07 pm
- Starts on 08 September 2022, 07:16 am-09:32 am, 11:52 am-17:56 pm
- Starts on 28 September 2022, 06:44 am-10:33 am, 12:52 pm-18:05 pm
- Starts on 30 September 2022, 06:44 am-12:44 pm, 14:48 pm-19:22 pm
September 2022: Auspicious Dates For Namkaran
- 02 September 2022, 11:47 am to 06:04 pm in Chitra nakshatra
- 07 September to 09 September 2022, 06:06 am to 11:35 am in Ashada nakshatra
- 11 September to 12 September 2022, 08:02 am to 11:09 am in Shatabhisha
- 14 September to 15 September 2022, 06:10 am to 06:57 am in Revathi
- 16 September to 17 September 2022 , 09:55 am to 11:11 am in Bharani
- 18 September 2022, 1:53 am to 05:57 am in Ashada
- 21 September 2022, 06:13 am to 11:47 pm in Phalguni
- 26 September to 27 September, 05:55 am to 06:16 amin Phalguni
- 30 September 30, 2022, 05:13 am to 04:19 pm in Vishaka
September 2022: Auspicious Dates For Annaprashan
- 01 September 2022 (Thursday), 06:21 am to 07:55 am in Rohini
- 08 September 2022 (Thursday), 06:23 am to 07:56 am in Phalguni
- 23 September 2022 (Friday), 07:59 am to 09:29 am in Bhadra
- 30 September 2022 (Friday), 08:00 am to 09:29 am in Ardra
Auspicious Dates For Bhumi Pujan In September 2022:
The only date that is available is Saturday, 10 September 2022.
Auspicious Dates For Property Registration In September 2022
Dates: Nakshatra Tithi
- 01 September 2022, Thursday- Vishakha, Shashthi
- 02 September 2022, Friday- Vishakha, Anuradha, on Shashthi and Saptami
- 22 September 2022, Thursday- Ashlesha, Magha, on Dwadashi and Trayodashi
- 23 September 2022, Friday- Magha, Purva Phalguni on Trayodashi and Chaturdashi
- 29 September 2022, Thursday- Vishakha, Anuradha on Chaturthi and Panchami
- 30 September 2022, Friday- Anuradha on Panchami and Shashthi
Auspicious Dates For Weddings In September 2022
Unfortunately, as September month occurs in Dakshinayana, which is banned for auspicious activity like marriage that require a great degree of precision for fixing the mahurat and date. No weddings mahurats are planned for this month. So, September is not a wedding season as per Indian ritualistic traditions.
Auspicious Dates For Birth Of Baby In September 2022
- 01 September
- 06 September till 4:31 pm
- 07 September
- 08 September
- 09 September till 6:08 pm
- 10 September
- 11 September
- 12 September
- 13 September after 10:37 am
- 14 September
- 17 September
- 19 September after 7:27 am
- 20 September till 8:15 am
- 21 September
- 22 September
- 26 September
- 27 September
- 30 September
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions
